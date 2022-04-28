Power Muse Productions presents Anna Vissi at The Novo at LA Live on Friday, May 13, 2022
LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power Muse Productions was founded in 2012. As the premier Greek entertainment company in southern California, PMP has brought the most popular Greek recording artists to the west coast. During the course of 10 years, PMP has produced successful shows in San Francisco and Las Vegas with ambitions to expand to many more major cities on the west coast. PMP has showcased shows at the most prominent venues including The Novo, The Dolby Theatre, The Globe, The Hard Rock, The Orpheum and others. Artists such as Nikos Vertis, Yiannis Ploutarhos, Antonis Remos, Peggy Zina, Kostas Martakis, Marinella, Antypas, Glykeria and Vasilis Karras and many more have entertained thousands of attendees and have brought a "taste of Greece" to the west. On Friday, May 13, 2022 Power Muse Productions proudly presents iconic Anna Vissi at The Novo, at LA Live. Anna will be performing with her whole band, directly from Greece. The concert offers a variety of seating options including Greek bouzoukia style, theatre seats in the balcony and general admission. The show is open to all ages.
Tickets can be purchased online at: http://www.axs.com/events/426793/anna-vissi-live-tickets
