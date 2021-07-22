LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Co-hosts Angela Carrasco and Katherine Castro and producing partner in crime, Michael Cameneti are proud to release the latest unapologetic season of their hit podcast, "Talk Fast, Listen Slow." Every episode is a mix of candid conversations filled with humor, heart, and brains. No topic is off limits for Angela and Katherine.
In their second season, the hosts welcome an array of exciting guests including comedians, badass women, and media disruptors. Every episode is filled with can't miss advice and hilarious stories that will have you loling in public.
"I kept asking myself, how do I get on this show?!" –Stephen Voyce, season one guest.
Actress/producer, entrepreneur and media darling Katherine Castro continues to join forces with sassy entrepreneur, publicist, and real estate agent Angela Carrasco to create your new favorite duo. These two Latinas are adding a little color to the light and monotone sea of endless podcasts. They are here to be your tough sister, your hilarious BFF, your go-to group chat, and fearless role models.
"The show is a public extension of our private longwinded chats over Cafecito, that others would often marvel over and suggest we turn into a pod…tada!" – Co-host Katherine Castro.
Talk Fast Listen Slow airs every Thursday on Spotify, iTunes and YouTube
