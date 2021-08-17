NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of east central Pennsylvania...and northeast Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in east central Pennsylvania...Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton. In northeast Pennsylvania...Carbon and Monroe. * From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * Heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will move into the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. Forecast rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible.