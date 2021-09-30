NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- September 29, 2021 Public Relations Boutiques International™ (PRBI), a global network of founder-led boutique PR firms, has launched a four-part series on techniques to influence public opinion, in its podcast, the PRBI Insider. Each episode will feature a seasoned public relations practitioner to deliver "out of the box," proven strategies.
PRBI Insider host Joy Scott, MBA, president and CEO of Scott Public Relations in Los Angeles, interviews four PR pros with expertise in high stakes situations that impact client success. Jeanette Darnauer of Darnauer Group Communications discusses community relations, public outreach and engagement techniques and the benefits of such strategies; David Ball of Ball Consulting Group and current PRBI President, shares expertise in using town halls to build support; Amy Rotenberg of Rotenberg Associates reveals proven approaches for defusing and resolving certain types of high stakes crises through facilitated dialogue and consensus-building; and Paul Furiga of WordWrite and PRBI treasurer zeroes in on the importance of telling a compelling story and building trust.
"With the variety of crises and challenges we have collectively faced this past year, it has become clear that standard practices within our industry have either come and gone, or elevated themselves to adjust to unique, high stakes situations. This PRBI Insider series allows our members to share their invaluable knowledge, timely insights and expertise on communication techniques that resolve conflict, build trust and foster positive communication and collaboration," says Scott.
The four-part podcast series is now available free on many platforms, including iHeartRadio and iTunes, and on the PR Boutiques International website.
Want more insights? PRBI has also introduced a series of videos featuring interviews with principals of PRBI member firms by Tarunjeet Rattan, PRBI Board member and founder and managing partner of Nucleus Public Relations in India. The video interviews, which cover a variety of public relations topics, are available on PRBI's Facebook page.
PRBI is an international network of boutique public relations firms. The principles of member firms are experienced practitioners who have held senior positions in large PR agencies and/or corporations, but now put services first and work directly with clients. PRBI member firms excel in meeting a huge range of client needs in a large number of industries, with services that include corporate public relations, consumer PR, healthcare PR, investor relations, crisis management, business-to-business PR, economic development PR, not-for-profit, academia, government, financial, technology, legal, multicultural and international PR. Member practitioners have won the highest levels of professional awards, and boast qualifications ranging from PhDs to former top journalists to attorneys. They also represent memberships in the most noteworthy international public relations and business associations. For more information, visit prboutiques.com.
