MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eForm2290.com will start accepting IRS Form 2290 returns for tax year 2021 - 2022 starting May 1, 2021. Truckers and fleet managers can pre-file their Form 2290 return ahead of the tax filing season and receive their IRS stamped Schedule 1 copy when the IRS officially starts processing returns in early July.
The pre-filed returns are stored on eForm2290.com's highly secure cloud servers and are safely transmitted to the IRS once the IRS officially starts accepting Form 2290 returns and issuing Schedule 1s for tax year 2021-2022.
New users can pre-file their returns through eForm2290.com in under 5 minutes. Customers who have filed with eForm2290.com in the past can easily copy their previous filing information for a hassle-free filing experience.
Truckers often spend long hours on the road transporting goods and services across America. Owing to their busy schedule, many of them struggle to file their tax returns on time and end up paying hefty penalties. Pre-filing allows them to receive their IRS stamped Schedule-1 copies before everyone else once the IRS officially starts processing returns.
eForm2290.com's pre-filing service aims to solve such issues by empowering filers to schedule their 2290 filing and be done with it. Filers get timely alerts as the filing deadline approaches so that they can pay their HVUT tax on time.
eForm2290.com also offers 5-star rated 24/7 customer support in English and Spanish for those who need help with their Form 2290 pre-filing.
"As eForm2290.com celebrates 10 years of service in the trucking industry, we have made a number of improvements to our technology and service to make the Form 2290 filing process as easy as possible. Backed by award-winning customer service, we want to make sure both returning and new customers have a smooth, simple, safe and convenient Form 2290 filing experience," says Manish Jha, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Silvermine Group - the parent company of eForm2290.com.
About eForm2290.com:
Since its inception, eForm2290.com has served over two hundred thousand small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the US, Canada and Mexico, earning a 5-star customer satisfaction score. An IRS-approved e-filing platform, eForm2290.com offers a wide range of value-added services - such as VIN correction, retransmission of rejected returns, 24/7 customer support and more - to provide a hassle-free tax filing experience for customers.
