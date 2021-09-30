LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning, integrated Direct Response infomercial production company Script to Screen will soon celebrate its 35th anniversary as one of the country's leading Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) video marketing ad agencies.
Co-Founders Ken and Barbara Kerry, who are Executive Producer/Executive Creative Director and President respectively, founded the company in 1986 from their home in the Greater Los Angeles Area, beginning with a handful of employees. Now, after winning more than 100 industry awards, including ERA and Joey Awards, Script to Screen is the recognized industry leader.
Recent accolades include:
For 2021 (Jan.-Sept.), STS has 7 Long-Form shows in the Top 25 and 3 Short-Form spots in the Top 25 on the IMS Report.
For 2020, STS had 7 Long-Form shows in the Top 25 and 5 Short-Form in the Top 25 on the IMS Report. (The IMS Report has been recognized as the Direct Response monitoring, tracking, and ranking resource for over 25 years.)
"There's no doubt that evolving technology has changed the game when it comes to production, formats, platforms and contextual content in today's DTC advertising," said Ken Kerry. "We now include shooting specifically for social platforms and digital advertising as the connection pieces in true omni-channel DTC campaigns. Who would have ever thought it would not only be acceptable, but encouraged to shoot on a smart phone or use platforms like Skype and Zoom for sources of content for national television commercials? Both in the past and today, the foundational elements of sales driving and brand building successfully are still solid and proven to continue delivering results no matter what technology or platforms arises."
"When you consider how many platforms exist and where we can now reach people in addition to TV, it is truly phenomenal how we've grown to accommodate these technologies," said Barbara Kerry. "I am proud of what our team has accomplished throughout the last few decades and how we stand near the top of DRTV agencies. We are looking forward to the next decade of accomplishment, flexibility regarding rapidly changing technology and more growth. When I reflect on the fact that we have been in business now for 35 years, the overwhelming feeling I have is one of gratitude and appreciation for our stellar clients. Our dedicated team is the reason we are still here after 35 exciting years."
Content must engage, inform, and convert. Script to Screen says these three fundamental pillars of performance-driven DTC advertising are non-negotiable and must be very precise. So, it does not matter what format you shoot in and where it eventually lands. Understanding and executing results-driven campaigns are what the agency has done very successfully for its clients for over three decades and will continue to no matter the newest production toy or the latest media platform.
Script to Screen currently creates and presents monthly webinars featuring interviews and strategies for the 2020s. These forward-looking free webinars are showcased in its #ThoughtLeaderThursday series and provide insight for both experienced and new DTC marketers.
It is very difficult to pick which are the most memorable products Script to Screen has produced television infomercials or commercials for, but here are a few that you have probably seen:
Adams Tight Lies, Alexa, Banjo Minnow, bareMinerals, Blink, Body Blade, Body by Jake AbScissors, Bosely, Bose 321, Dremel, Generac, George Foreman Grill, Gold's Gym, Healthmaster, Hooked on Phonics, Hoover SmartWash, Investools, Keurig Coffee Brewer, Malibu Pilates, Netspend, Ninja Coffee Bar, NordicTrack, Nugenix, Oreck Vacuums/Air Purifiers, The Perfector, Rosetta Stone, Shark/Ninja Vacuums, Soda Stream, Sun Joe, Torso Track, Total Gym, Tracey Anderson Method, Turbo Fire, and Viviscal.
Script to Screen has had the privilege of working with many, many celebrities. Here are a few of the household names you may recognize: Christie Brinkley, Dick Enberg, George Foreman, Naomi Judd, Mario Lopez, Susan Lucci, Dan Marino, Marie Osmond, Gwyneth Paltrow, Joan Rivers, Suzanne Somers, Alex Trebek, Sofia Vergara, and Montel Williams.
One of the most impactful decisions Script to Screen made during its 35 years was the formation in 1999, along with a handful of gifted Direct Response executives, of a new company called M2 Marketing and Management Services. This entity continues today to provide backend logistic setup services and ongoing campaign optimization for many companies of all sizes.
"Script to Screen has had much to be proud of, but perhaps the most important accomplishment," said Barbara Kerry, "is that we have built a positive, energetic and forward-thinking team culture where innovation and loyal tenure thrives and attracts the best talent that allows Script to Screen to work with the biggest brands in the world!"
