SOQUEL, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Preferred Strategies, a leading provider of JD Edwards and Viewpoint Vista ERP reporting and analytics with Microsoft Power BI, today announced the launch of its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) as the first step towards its transition to becoming an employee-owned company. Preferred Strategies' shareholders and Board of Directors, including its original founder, approved the transition to further strengthen the company's commitment to its team members, customers, and business partners.
Since Congress created the S corporation ESOP structure through bipartisan legislation more than 20 years ago, more than 3,000 private U.S. companies have become S corporation ESOPs, enabling one million workers to have an ownership stake in the businesses where they work. Preferred Strategies is joining the ranks of these ESOPs at a time of unprecedented growth for the company.
"Our team takes tremendous pride in providing the highest quality service and support to our global portfolio of clients every day, and our success to date is directly attributable to their hard work and dedication," said Adam Crigger, Founder and President. "The decision to transition to an ESOP serves as a commitment to further involve our team members as we grow our business by expanding our product offering and executing on our strategic plans for the future."
Founded in 2002, Preferred Strategies has grown from a team of four people to 25 across the U.S. Today, the company works with hundreds of JD Edwards Oracle and ViewPoint Vista users to help them realize the full potential of their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) data through the innovative Preferred Strategies QuickLaunch product.
"As we move towards our 20th year in business, we're confident that transitioning to an ESOP will provide a further incentive for highly motivated and team-first IT professionals to join us and contribute to our success," said Crigger.
To learn more about the benefits of working at Preferred Strategies, please visit https://preferredstrategies.com/business-intelligence-company/#careers.
ABOUT PREFERRED STRATEGIES
