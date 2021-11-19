LONDON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 90 Days, the learning game developed by PRELOADED, Save the Children and World Vision, has won the bronze award for Best Learning Game at the Learning Technologies Awards 2021.
The Learning Technologies Awards represent a huge network of talent and ingenuity and recognise the commitment, enthusiasm and passion for learning technologies across the world.
"It's an honour to have this project recognised by Learning Technologies," said Phil Stuart, Founder and Creative Director of PRELOADED. "It's great to see quality, consumer-grade games being recognised within the L&D space, particularly when created to help with humanitarian efforts across the world."
Tim Carpenter, Learning Solutions Specialist, Humanitarian Leadership Academy, Save the Children UK previously commented: "Working with the PRELOADED team was a very positive experience. They were professional, solutions-focused, and very hard working, which resulted in our ability to fold a wealth of humanitarian and learning and development content into an engaging and impactful game. I am pleased to have partnered with PRELOADED and feel proud of the product we have created together."
Developed by PRELOADED as part of a global L&D effort from Save the Children and World Vision, In 90 Days is a serious learning game that explores the scenarios, trade-off dilemmas and challenging decisions that field managers face while responding to crises, helping them train to effectively lead humanitarian emergencies.
Investment in early preparedness has proved to reduce the costs of humanitarian action by more than 50% (UNICEF) – saving lives by facilitating swifter responses.
Yet traditional, linear e-learning doesn't provide a stepping stone between the training material and the field. In 90 Days is a mobile game designed to provide field managers with a safe space to learn, fail and develop situational skills – to be equipped for what they will face practically and emotionally during an emergency response.
You can download the game via Kaya Connect and read the full list of Learning Technologies 2021 award winners here.
About PRELOADED
PRELOADED is a BAFTA-winning games studio using technology to create playful, purposeful experiences for global partners.
We build games and immersive experiences to help organisations such as BBC, Disney and LEGO reach mainstream audiences, and partner with technology platforms such as Niantic, HTC and Google to imagine the future.
Our work has been recognised internationally by awards bodies, including BAFTA, SXSW (Best in Show), BIMA (Best in Show), Serious Play & Cannes Lions.
Founded in 2000, PRELOADED is part of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG).
Visit preloaded.com for more.
