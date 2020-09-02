FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In August, PTR announced the start of a vendor relationship with Mobile Tech Trailers out of Argos, Indiana. Because of this partnership, Premier Truck Rental is now renting Mobile Tech's Elite Fiber Optic Splicing Trailers for rent to customers.
"Mobile Tech is the industry leading supplier of fiber splicing trailers. These trailers are the most durable fiber trailers on the road and provide the perfect climate-controlled environment to keep crews working year-round," said Ryan Yerrick, Procurement Manager at PTR.
Mobile Tech's Fiber Optic Splicing Trailers are great for telecommunication companies and contractors needing a covered trailer to protect splicing operations from hot, cold, humid, wet, and dry weather conditions. In addition to the controlled environment, which is ideal for splicing, there are many other complimentary features available with these trailers, like:
- Heavy grade aluminum cabinetry
- Air conditioner
- Heater
- 3 points of contact on all entrances
- Strobe package with directional bars
- Bluetooth radio
Premier Truck Rental is currently renting these units to customers and has plans to continue adding them to the rental fleet to meet the needs of telecommunications and utility customers.
"We are so excited to partner with Mobile Tech and to be their exclusive rental provider and one of their preferred nationwide dealers," said Yerrick.
For more information about renting a Fiber Optic Splicing Trailer from Premier Truck Rental, call PTR at 844-644-9138 or email sales@rentptr.com.
About Premier Truck Rental
Our job at Premier Truck Rental is to give you the type of rental equipment that you want, when you want it and to make the rental process as easy and seamless as possible. We work with you on making sure that you have the best units for your specific job and industry, providing you with Truck, Utility Trailer, and Equipment Rentals that can be upfit however you need.
We are a family owned and operated business with over 25 years of equipment rental experience, having knowledge about industry trends, different job demands and the best units for different types of projects. Serving all 50 states, PTR has the exact units for you to add to your fleet to kickstart your work.
CONTACT
Kylie Ryan, Digital Marketing Specialist
PTR Premier Truck Rental
Phone: 260-222-9835
Email: kylie.ryan@rentptr.com