CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., the ultimate connected arcade machine that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is adding fan favorite, Kung-Fu Master, to the iiRcade platform.
Officially licensed by Tozai, Inc. and Irem Software Engineering Inc., Kung-Fu Master was originally produced as an arcade game in 1984 and is regarded as the first "beat 'em up" video game.
The players control Thomas, the titular Kung-Fu Master, as he fights his way through the five levels of the Devil's Temple in order to rescue his girlfriend Sylvia from the crime boss, Mr. X.
In 1985, Game Machine Magazine listed Kung-Fu Master as being the most-successful table arcade unit of the year in Japan. Kung-Fu Master was also released on the Nintendo Entertainment System, selling 3.5 million copies.
Scott Tsumura, Co-Founder of Tozai, Inc., produced Kung Fu Master in 1984 while at IREM. He later worked with Mr. Miyamoto (Nintendo) who ported the game to the Family Computer by Nintendo in 1985. This game became one of the 17 launch titles on NES in North America (15 developed by Nintendo; 2 developed by IREM).
"I'm honored," Scott Tsumura said, "that this game is with iiRcade and people will enjoy it again."
"We are so happy to be able to bring the original version of Kung-Fu Master to iiRcade," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "Kung-Fu Master is a game many iiRcadians have been asking for and we're very excited that we can now offer it to them."
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link.
A full list of games currently licensed and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
Beyond the original design, iiRcade is available in three premium versions: RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon stickers that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift. Each premium version includes upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
