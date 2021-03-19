PrettyLittleThing takes over the Burj Khalifa to celebrate the launch of its Arabic website. (PRNewsfoto/PrettyLittleThing)

MANCHESTER, England, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Friday, 19th March at 8.40pm will mark a magical moment when the world's tallest building and the epicentre of Dubai's bustling city life, Burj Khalifa, will be pretty in pink and lit up by fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing. 

Framed against the urban tapestry of the cosmopolitan city of Dubai, the landmark skyscraper will illuminate with vibrant lights, this time celebrating PrettyLittleThing's Arabic website launch and presence within the global fashion scene.

Immaculate on the eye and exquisite in its pink hues, the PrettyLittleThing projection will be anything but little, accentuating the dimensions of the world's tallest building and celebrating the online presence of this fashion powerhouse in the MENA region, to a global audience, having all eyes on PrettyLittleThing! 

Designed to overwhelm, the PrettyLittleThing projection will leave the city awed, making this fleeting moment a defining snapshot for the long-awaited Spring and the latest fashion trends that it brings forward together with PLT's fierce and empowering apparel drips during Women's History Month.

