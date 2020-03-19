PHOENIX, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
What: The COVID-19 crisis is one of those events that reminds us all of the importance of friends and family. And with schools and offices closed worldwide, many of us are spending more time at home with those who mean the most to us. Therefore, Prevalent, Inc. is taking a break from its regular programming of third-party risk management webinars, inviting friends and families to a special online presentation with Scott Flansburg, aka The Human Calculator.
"This is a great event for parents and kids alike," said Kevin Hickey, CEO of Prevalent. "Scott travels the world and gets people excited about math. With schools and offices closed, this presentation is a great way to spend time together as a family and have fun learning. We were looking for a small way to give back during this tumultuous time and hope everyone will take advantage of this special event."
When: Wednesday, March 25th, at 1pm ET / 10am PT.
Why Attend: Scott is a multi-award winning Guinness World Record holder for the "Fastest Human Calculator" which includes correctly adding a randomly selected two-digit number (38) to itself 36 times in 15 seconds without the use of a calculator (faster than a person could do with a calculator). According to a recent scientific study, his mental calculations are faster than his ability to speak the answers.
During the presentation, Scott will demonstrate his remarkable ability to perform rapid mathematical calculations with amazing speed and accuracy. He'll also share mental math shortcuts that will change the way you see numbers, including:
- How to add numbers faster than a calculator
- Why long division doesn't have to be so hard
- How the number 9 will change your world!
Learn more and register for the webinar here.
About Scott Flansburg
Scott Flansburg is an educator, speaker, Guinness World Record holder, bestselling author, and host of The Human Calculator on the History Channel. He has appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, NBC's The Today Show, ABC's Good Morning America, Dateline, Larry King Live, NPR, CNN, ESPN and USA Today.
About Prevalent
Prevalent helps enterprises manage risk in third-party business relationships. It is the industry's only purpose-built, unified platform that integrates a powerful combination of automated assessments, continuous monitoring, and evidence sharing for collaboration between enterprises and vendors. No other product on the market combines all three components, providing the best solution for a highly functioning, effective third-party risk program. To learn more, please visit www.prevalent.net.
Media Contact
Angelique Faul, 513-633-0897, angelique@silverjacket.net