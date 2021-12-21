FRESNO, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that their Thousand Oaks office was named one of the top five staffing agencies for 2021 by the San Fernando Valley Business Journal for a second year. Each year, the Staffing and Employment Firms list ranks staffing and employment agencies located throughout the greater San Fernando Valley area by the total number of workers placed.
This latest recognition comes on the heels of several other marks of distinction for PrideStaff Thousand Oaks and PrideStaff Ventura County, both owned and led by Owners/Strategic-Partners Daan and Nieke Renssen. Earlier this year, their offices earned a top three spot on Three Best Rated® Best Staffing Agencies list, and they were also ranked among the top five staffing agencies in Ventura County in the VC Star 2021 Readers' Choice Awards.
Daan Renssen is thrilled that the Thousand Oaks office made the leading business publication's list again this year. "We are extremely proud to be named as one of San Fernando Valley's leading staffing firms, especially during a year of pandemic-related restrictions and recruiting challenges," said Renssen. "Many companies that are ramping back up after COVID closures are having a tough time finding talent, and we are proud to serve as a partner in their recovery. Our temporary, temporary-to-hire and direct hire services quickly and cost-effectively deliver the qualified, reliable people Ventura County employers need. We are honored that we can help so many companies drive their growth with talented, motivated candidates."
When interviewed, Owner/Strategic-Partner, Nieke Renssen, spoke about the secrets to their agency's success. "The best candidates choose to work with us because they are never a number here – we make staffing personal," said Renssen. "We not only know the name of each candidate, but we also know what they like and dislike, what their ambitions are, and what motivates them."
"By combining this personal experience with the reach of a large national firm, we deliver better results for our clients and candidates," continued Renssen. "We are honored to have been named a top staffing and employment firm by the San Fernando Valley Business Journal, and that so many clients and associates have voted to make us part of the Three Best Rated® again this year."
About PrideStaff
PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With over 40 years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award eight years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.
