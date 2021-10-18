LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prince Michael Jackson and his non-profit organization, The Heal Los Angeles Foundation, have just announced the return of their annual costume party, Thriller Night held at the historic Jackson Estate in Encino, California.
The incredible one-night-only event will take place on October 29th and treat guests to food and specialty cocktails provided by Heaven Sake & Red Saint, an immersive haunted maze throughout the house designed by Prince and his cousin, Taj Jackson, and for the first time in its history, guests will enjoy live performances! The legendary Award-winning comedian and actor Chris Tucker will deliver a stand-up comedy show, while two-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Elijah Blake and a rising Epic Records star, MK xyz are set to perform. Throughout the night, DJ Spinna will provide a special curated set.
In addition, Prince and the Estate of his Father, the iconic entertainer and philanthropist, Michael Jackson, have curated a Legacy Room where guests can view some of his Fathers most memorable costume pieces from both the Thriller and Ghost videos, a exhibit showcasing of some of his Awards won throughout the years, and the 100,000,000 sold plaque for one of the biggest albums of all time, Thriller will also be on display for photo opportunities.
Prince Jackson comments, "I'm so excited to to host our event this year; although we had a virtual event with Omarion in 2020, there's magic on the Hayvenhurst property and it's so great to be able to share it with everyone after we've been cooped up for almost a year. Every year we try to out do ourselves and this year I think we've done just that!"
Thriller Night 2021 will be a night to remember!
Covid Note: This is an indoor/outdoor event, and due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic guests must provide either a negative covid test within 72 hours or proof of vaccination for entry, and must wear a mask at all times when enjoying the festivities inside the house.
