10,000-Square-Foot Royal Exhibit to Assume Long-Term, Permanent Residency at Heart of Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After years of extensive research and detailed planning, exhibit organizers are proud to announce the August opening of "Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition." The 10,000-square-foot royal exhibit will assume long-term permanent residency inside The Shops at Crystals on the Las Vegas Strip. The exhibition has been designed to transport visitors effortlessly into the life of world-famous royalty through the designer fashions, personal effects and historic items of the "People's Princess" and family and friends important in her life.
The exhibition is created and produced by SBX Group and SEE Global Entertainment in partnership with Pink Ribbons Crusade, a 501(c)(3) all-volunteer charity sharing its multi-million-dollar collection of Diana artifacts and royal family memorabilia to raise funds to fight breast cancer. Organizers worked to curate the exhibit from a collection of Diana and British royal memorabilia considered by many to be the world's most comprehensive – a collection that has taken the internationally respected charity more than 45 years to assemble.
Beginning at the ancestral estate of Diana's family and journeying through her whirlwind introduction to and ultimate reinvention of royal life, the exhibition will contain 12 themed rooms anchored by three standout collections: "Wedding of the Century," "Fashion Icon" and "Gone Too Soon: A Memorial."
In the "Wedding" room, visitors will be transported to one of the most memorable events in royal family history – the wedding of Lady Diana Spencer to Prince Charles on July 29, 1981. On display will be a life-size recreation of Princess Diana's wedding gown – the most famous wedding dress of all time. Intricately created by world-renowned Belgian artist and sculptor Isabelle de Borchgrave, the voluptuous gown was exclusively commissioned by Pink Ribbons Crusade for this exhibition. De Borchgrave is considered the world's leading artist in the manipulation of paper and paint. Her historically authentic, awe-inspiring collection has been displayed in some of the world's most prestigious museums receiving both critical and popular acclaim, including creations such as the Jackie Kennedy wedding gown shown at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library. Las Vegas visitors will also have the honor of viewing de Borchgrave's recreation of the wedding costumes of Diana's bridesmaids and groomsmen as well as her bridal shoes. An extensive collection of historic wedding artifacts will also be shown in the "Wedding" room.
In the "Fashion Icon" room, visitors can admire the largest on-display collection of Diana's iconic fashions, including famous creations from her favorite designer Catherine Walker to her good friend Gianni Versace. Nine historical textiles will be featured, including eight well-known evening dresses worn by the trend-setting princess at world events and on royal tours.
Additionally, organizers commissioned exquisite, 18-inch-tall exclusive replicas of the 79 personal dresses Diana herself pulled from her designer wardrobe to sell at Christie's Auction in New York to support a few of her favorite charities. This world-famous event took place eight weeks before her 1997 death and generated more than $3.25 million. Created by talented seamstresses worldwide, the 79 miniature dresses took more than three years to create. With detailed miniscule beadwork and exacting embroidery, these small but intricate gowns possess artisanal handiwork that easily rivals that of well-known labels from Paris and London.
The "Gone Too Soon: A Memorial" room will vividly transport visitors to the unbelievable week of Diana's passing and funeral. From August 31 through September 7, 1997, the world stood still as people across the globe grieved. Including a breathtaking recreation of the people's vigil, this room will feature a floral installation and striking Palace gates reproduced to their actual size.
Beyond these signature rooms, more carefully curated collections will give guests additional glimpses into "Life as A Royal," including other historical textiles dating from Queen Victoria to Kate Middleton. An audio guide will provide visitors with an intimate tour of the more than 500 original items and personal objects belonging (or relating) to Diana as well as other well-known royals, including Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Prince Harry.
"Diana's legacy endures to this day," explains L. David Dube, president and chairman of SBX Group. "Her global impact continues to grow as time passes, whether it's her incredible fashion sense that has had a timeless influence on style, her trailblazing approach to balancing being a mother first and a global icon second or her willingness to define inclusiveness with her actions, her outreach and her personal touch. These qualities have formed this beloved royal person who continues to inspire us today."
Danny Fritz, chief executive officer of SBX Group, adds, "This new exhibit provides a rare opportunity to admire the artifacts of a true princess. Like never before, it gives a visitor the sense of what it is like to be the world's most famous royal. We firmly believe this exhibit will be a must-see attraction when visiting Las Vegas."
To provide the best visitor experience possible, "Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition" is curated by a multi-award-winning team joined by entertainment industry executives, critically acclaimed writers, a nationally known textile conservator and internationally recognized experts on royal memorabilia and British history.
It is designed and fabricated by Las Vegas-based ASTOUND Group, a global creative and fabrication company crafting immersive experiences building brands and driving business results. ASTOUND led the integration for Allegiant Stadium and its 20-plus founding partners. In addition, ASTOUND's creative work on the Al Davis Memorial Torch LED Flame in Allegiant Stadium was recently selected as a Special Mention in the Architizer A+ Awards in the Architecture + New Technology category.
Adding a significant amount of exclusive photography to the exhibition will be Anwar Hussein, the longest-standing living professional photographer of the royal family, who began his career capturing royal photos in the 1960s.
The exhibition is operated by LV Exhibitions LP, a partnership between SBX Group (a global entertainment agency) and The August Group (a private wealth, lifestyle and brand management firm).
Advance tickets to "Princess Diana" A Tribute Exhibition" will be announced in the upcoming weeks. Email subscribers to dianalasvegas.com will receive private access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale. A portion of each ticket sale will be donated to Pink Ribbons Crusade to assist in its fight against breast cancer.
ABOUT "PRINCESS DIANA: A TRIBUTE EXHIBITION"
Coming soon to The Shops at Crystals in Las Vegas, "Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition" will effortlessly transport visitors into the life of world-famous royalty through the designer fashions, personal effects and historic items of the "People's Princess" and the family and friends important in her life. Organizers worked to curate the exhibit from a collection of Diana and British royal memorabilia considered by many to be the world's most comprehensive – a collection that has taken more than 45 years to assemble. Guests will journey through 12 themed rooms anchored by three standout collections: "Wedding of the Century," "Fashion Icon" and "Gone Too Soon: A Memorial." The exhibition will include a life-size artistic sculpture of the most famous wedding dress in history, nine Diana-worn textiles, historic royal family items and more than 500 original items and personal objects belonging (or relating) to Diana as well as other well-known royals, including Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Prince Harry. Presenting partners include LV Exhibitions LP, SBX Group, The August Group, Pink Ribbons Crusade, Astound Group and SEE Entertainment. For more information, visit dianalasvegas.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.
