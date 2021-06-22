WILMINGTON, Del., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, on June 22nd, 2021, Printed Memories has launched a brand new photo book. This environmentally-friendly photo book captures life's most significant moments in print form and all in a few clicks.
For the past few months, Printed Memories has been creating hype around the launch of their new photo books, but the day has finally arrived. These printed albums replace digital means of memory-making. Much like a traditional photo album, the books make beautiful keepsakes, housing your favorite photos and memories from over the years. Unlike the traditional photo album, the photos are imported from your Facebook, Instagram, or your device, and dropped directly into the book. The books come in two separate sizes: small (9" x 7" - soft cover) or large (11" x 8" - soft and hard cover). Users can print a range of photos on each page.
With the move to online albums in recent years, Printed Memories makes the switch back to physical albums effortless. Determined to put their customers first, they pride themselves on their easy-to-use website. Printed Memories gives creativity at the click of a mouse or the touch of a button, with their simple three-step process. All customers have to do is connect their social media by quickly logging in, or sign in via email, and then choose their favorite photos. Those who are short on time don't have to worry about the hassle that comes with building a photo book; the book generates in a matter of seconds. They can then customize the book to their liking, spending as little or as much time as they'd like. In the end, users will be left with a beautifully crafted photo book that they, and their loved ones, can cherish forever.
"We're very proud to have launched as a customer-centric company, putting the needs of the customer before anything else," said Thomas Phillips, founder, and CEO of Printed Memories. "The Printed Memories team have worked tirelessly to ensure that the process of building a photo book is pain-free, without endless wait times and an over-complicated design process. All our customers have to worry about is deciding which photos they want to treasure forever."
Printed Memories has partnered with Ecologi in a bid to give back to the environment and protect the resources that enable us to create lasting memories. For every photo book ordered, Printed Memories plants a tree. The average tree creates roughly 15,000 sheets of paper. In comparison, the average photo book from Printed Memories will only use 85 sheets. With just 0.56% of a tree used per order, the company is already giving back more than they consume, meaning everyone can purchase their new photo book knowing they are contributing to the environment.
The company has only launched in the US so far, but plans of going global are already underway.
Anna Ryan, Copywriter
Printed Memories
