WILMINGTON, Del., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New company, Printed Memories, captures life's most significant moments in print form with the launch of their new, environmentally-friendly photo books.
The company is releasing a new photo book for every special occasion imaginable, including engagements, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, holidays, and more. They are a consumer-centric, consumer-first company, which is why their books are customizable. Customers can choose from two different sizes and cover types.
However, when it comes to personalization, it's the inside that counts. Users can upload photos from Facebook, Instagram, their desktop, or their mobile device. With the move to digital albums in recent years, Printed Memories makes the switch from digital back to physical effortless, priding themselves on their headache-free, easy-to-use website.
Their one-click process allows users to be creative at the touch of a button, meaning those who are short on time don't have to worry about the hassle that inevitably comes with building a photo book - the site imports the photos and the book builds itself. Users can then remove photos they don't want to include. In the end, customers will be left with a beautifully crafted photo book they can cherish forever.
"In a world that moves fast, we're dedicated to ensuring important moments aren't missed or forgotten," Thomas Phillips, founder and CEO of Printed Memories assures. "We will do everything in our power to ensure we remain a consumer-first, environmentally-conscious contributor in the printing market."
In the midst of the climate crisis where every single person is being urged to contribute, another one of the company's aims is to limit its carbon footprint as much as possible. For every order placed, Printed Memories plants a tree. The average tree creates roughly 15,000 sheets of paper. In comparison, the average photo book from Printed Memories only uses 85 sheets of paper. With just 0.56% of a tree used per order, the company gives back more than they take, meaning everyone can purchase their new photo book with a guilt-free conscience, knowing their buy will help the environment more than hinder it.
Photo Book Information:
Soft cover or hard cover
Sizes include:
Small: 9" x 7"
Large: 11" x 8.5"
About Printed Memories:
Printed Memories' goal is to bring joy to the lives of millions, by capturing their most precious memories in print form. With an unyielding focus on the needs of the customer, the company provides world-class customer support and takes action when it comes to feedback.
Although Printed Memories only ships in the US at the moment, they plan to expand globally. They use the printing company that's closest to where the order was placed, but that's still in their network. This is another carefully taken decision to cut down on their carbon footprint.
