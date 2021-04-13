SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrizeLogic, a leading digital engagement company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Ryan LaMirand has joined more than 2,000 CEOs in signing the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge. By signing onto the commitment, PrizeLogic is promising to further advance our workplace where we respect and celebrate our diversity, where employees feel safe, respected and encouraged to speak up and take part in constructive conversations around issues of diversity, inclusion and equality.
"I am proud of our values-based culture, and by committing to the four core actions of the Pledge, we can both raise awareness and accelerate our diversity and inclusion efforts," said Ryan LaMirand, CEO at PrizeLogic. "As a partner to leading brands and agencies, our mission is to create fun, engaging experiences for all consumers all over the world. I believe that we best fulfill our mission when we attract the best talent and cultivate a safe, inclusive workplace of diverse backgrounds and perspectives."
In the spirit of transparency, the following are four core actions I am committing to uphold as a member of this pledge:
1. CONTINUE TO CULTIVATE A WORKPLACE THAT SUPPORTS OPEN DIALOGUE ON COMPLEX - AND SOMETIMES DIFFICULT - CONVERSATIONS ABOUT DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION: It is important to create a culture where everyone has a voice. However, our commitment must go beyond simply creating an environment that is open to and accepting of diverse perspectives, cultures and backgrounds. To be successful, we must understand one another's personal experiences in order to truly better ourselves and our organization. Building a healthy and inclusive culture isn't just the right thing to do, it's the smart thing to do for our people, our business, and our clients. By ensuring that everyone has a voice and is heard, we build trust, create a more collaborative environment, give rise to new ideas and make it fun to come to work each day.
2. IMPLEMENT AND EXPAND UNCONCIOUS BIAS EDUCTION: Unconscious bias exists within all of us. It influences our decisions whether we realize it or not. And while it is often unintentional, we at PrizeLogic will not be complacent in accepting unconscious biases in our organization. We believe in the power of growth, both personally and professionally. We are committed to providing educational materials, ongoing training and expanding our recruiting channels to minimize our blind spots and create a more inclusive culture. We recognize that we are not experts on this topic and have enlisted outside resources to help us in this collective journey.
3. SHARE BEST - AND UNSUCCESSFUL - PRACTICES: As individuals and as an organization, we all have room to grow. We believe that by sharing and learning with each other, we can strengthen our existing programs and create a more inclusive culture. We hold ourselves accountable not just to listen to this feedback but to act on it; to make continuous strides in building a diverse team of talented individuals. Our ability to influence change extends beyond the walls of PrizeLogic. As industry leaders, we are also committed to sharing our best practices and learnings with other leaders and organizations to amplify the overall impact of our progress and lessons learned.
4. CREATE AND SHARE STRATEGIC INCLUSION AND DIVERSITY PLANS WITH OUR BOARD OF DIRECTORS: Our board is committed to our vision and passion to create a more diverse and inclusive culture. They recognize that diversity and inclusiveness isn't simply a "check the box" feel good initiative. It is a cornerstone of every successful company and critical to maximizing the value of what we offer our clients, and in turn, the value of our company. As our partner, they share in the responsibility to create strategies, accountability and results to cultivate a diverse and inclusive culture and talent.
We look forward to sharing and learning with the other great companies that have taken the pledge. At PrizeLogic, our recent progress includes:
- Established a culture committee responsible for fostering ongoing Diversity and Inclusion dialogue and initiatives
- Established a formal mentoring program to support new and emerging leaders from all backgrounds
- This month we will launch mandatory companywide unconscious bias training
- Actively evaluating and removing non-inclusive terminology within our company materials
- Actively evaluating and adjusting for best practices in job postings, screenings and evaluating expanded leadership training on interviewing to ensure removal of any potential unconscious bias
"Our people are our most important asset. Every day, their work brings to life fun and engaging brand experiences with meaningful impact for all participating consumers," said LaMirand. "We are committed to creating a world-class organization at PrizeLogic; one that welcomes and empowers people from all backgrounds so that all of our associates can contribute, innovate, thrive and advance their careers in a safe, fun and inclusive environment. When this happens, consumers win, our clients win, we win and the world wins."
About PrizeLogic
Founded in 2008, PrizeLogic is the largest independent digital engagement company and a trusted partner to both Fortune 500 brands and leading agencies. The company's solutions combine incentives, experience, and insight to influence behavior more effectively across the customer journey. The PrizeLogic Engage Platform powers loyalty programs, promotions, and rebate programs for clients leading agencies and Fortune 500 brands such as Molson Coors, PepsiCo, Samsung, T-Mobile, Lowe's, and Capital One.
About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™
CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 1,000 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.
