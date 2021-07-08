NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The TASC Group's (TASC), Rida Bint Fozi and Jennifer Lawrence have been recognized as honorees within this year's 2021 PR NEWS' Top Women in PR Awards. TASC, an award-winning public relations and communications firm focusing on mission-driven, socially-progressive clients such as the Trayvon Martin Foundation and United Way of New York City, received word of the awards last week via PRNEWS' announcement.
The 2021 Top Women in PR Awards, presented by PRNEWS, honors the supportive, innovative and inspiring women who've made an impact on their organization, leading brands out of a crisis, breaking into new markets, engaging new audiences and/or mentoring other colleagues. Nominated by TASC team members, Rida and Jennifer are recognized for their contributions sustaining and supporting The TASC Group's client portfolio and business development.
"The TASC Group is ecstatic to have two of our most spectacular and skilled team members recognized for their successful work this last year," said The TASC Group CEO Lawrence Kopp. "These two have exemplified what it means to be dedicated PR practitioners. They are true professionals who represent the best of our industry."
Managing Director Rida Bint Fozi is awarded for her mentorship in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and for sustaining business development during the digital remote-work landscape. Her leadership increased the organization's revenue 62% in two years and staff by 40%, while she provided strategic account ideation during the most turbulent periods of the pandemic. A nonprofit professional of 10+ years, and previous winner of honors such as the Ragan's PR Daily Top Women in Communications Award, Rida has mentored staff and instituted programs such as TASC's inaugural $10,000 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Scholarship Program at The City College of New York's Advertising and Communications School, awarding talented public relations students from multicultural backgrounds with a scholarship and paid internship at TASC.
"Mentoring our team as they navigated the immense hurdles of the last year has been rewarding beyond words, and I am so proud of the solutions we have found together to support our mission-driven clients and their important work," said Rida Bint Fozi. "I am honored to be recognized alongside the women making an impact every day in our field and raising the bar for PR professionals everywhere."
"Rising Star" honoree Jennifer Lawrence has focused on supporting communities through the COVID-19 pandemic and the corresponding movement for Black lives. Launching a successful media campaign for the Bronx Rising Initiative (BRI), an organization dedicated to providing and distributing critical resources across the Bronx in response to the pandemic, she supported the organization's work combating COVID-19 vaccine skepticism and increasing access to vaccinations in high-risk communities, totaling 15K+ vaccinated individuals. Over the past year, she has also worked strategically with The Eagle Academy Foundation (EAF), a game-changing network of public schools across the five boroughs of New York City and Newark, N.J. serving young men of color, elevating students and educators as they demanded education equity and cultural competency in schools.
"It has been extremely rewarding to work with our mission-driven clients as they tackle the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jennifer Lawrence. "I'm humbled to be recognized for our work supporting these organizations and know such a feat wouldn't have been possible without my fellow team members."
