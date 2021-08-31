NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 49.40 billion is expected in the Pro AV market during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the pro av market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The rise in the popularity of e-learning and advances in technology will offer immense growth opportunities. The increased use of digital signage will also accelerate the growth. However, the increased emphasis on one-on-one learning will hamper the market growth.
Pro AV Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Pro AV Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Products
- Services
- Geographic
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Pro AV Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The Pro AV market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anixter International Inc., AVI Systems Inc., AVI-SPL Inc., CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC, New Era Technology, Telerent Leasing Corp., Unified Technology Systems, and Vistacom Inc. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the pro av market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Pro AV Market size
- Pro AV Market trends
- Pro AV Market industry analysis
Pro AV Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist pro AV market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the Pro AV market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the pro AV market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pro AV market vendors
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anixter International Inc.
- AVI Systems Inc.
- AVI-SPL Inc.
- CCS Presentation Systems
- Diversified
- Ford Audio-Video LLC
- New Era Technology
- Telerent Leasing Corp.
- Unified Technology Systems
- Vistacom Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
