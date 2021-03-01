NAPLES, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Music Rights ("PMR" or the "Company"), a performance rights organization representing over an estimated 2,000,000 musical works of songwriters, composers and publishers, and its founder, Jake P. Noch, have entered into private settlement agreements with Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC: NSAV). 

Mr. Noch has not been affiliated with NSAV since serving as CEO for a limited period of time during the month of February 2020.  With these newly announced settlements, PMR has no further litigations, obligations, or other relationships with NSAV.  Mr. Noch currently owns shares of NSAV.

About Pro Music Rights, Inc.

Pro Music Rights, Inc. is a performance rights organization representing over an estimated 2,000,000 musical works of songwriters, composers, and publishers, and collects license fees on behalf of the songwriters, composers and publishers with whom it is affiliated and then distributes 100% of the license fees as royalties to those songwriters, composers, and publishers whose musical works have been publicly performed. For more information about Pro Music Rights or to download its repertory, please visit: https://promusicrights.com/.

