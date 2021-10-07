COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InVest founder and CEO Michael Letts is conducting an educational media tour throughout October to showcase the tremendous job most U.S. police officers exhibit on the job.
He also will expose how there is a huge double standard in tone exhibited by many members of the U.S. media that largely applaud the Defund the Police movement while downplaying the aggressive behavior of Australian police.
During the media tour, Michael Letts will explain how news outlets such as The Washington Post and MSN seem to be reading from the same script, blaming the far right for "fueling mobs in Melbourne."
The InVest charity CEO contends that our largely Socialist media (his characterization) sympathizes with those enforcing authoritarianism. In the case of the shooting and killing of an unarmed woman by a police officer on 01/06/2021, Letts points to what he considers to be "glaring selective outrage of the media."
Despite clear pictures of aggressive police actions toward unarmed citizens, Michael Letts says there seemed to be no calls to defund the police in Australia. Conspicuously absent was kneeling by football players for the disparaged in the land down under.
"A chosen vocation does not make one a hero – but our character does. Just like doctors, lawyers, clergy, and politicians, law enforcement officers also succumb to the faults of human nature. Police officers, more than most, understand the darker side of human nature and most welcome ways to promote safety and law. Law enforcement also knows the impossibility of mandating morality – thus the need for consequences. Yet, those enforcing the outcomes must also bear implications for their actions.
"As with everything, checks and balances remain critical to a healthy infrastructure. People, politicians, and police all get it wrong at times. The founding fathers knew this when drafting the constitution. Our fourth president, James Madison, once stated that if men were angels, no government would be necessary.
While a memorable quote, Madison may not have realized he echoed the influence of 16th-century Reformed theologian, John Calvin, who wrote two hundred years before Madison:
"…if we were all like angels, blameless and freely able to exercise perfect self-control, we would not need rules or regulations." – John Calvin, Commentary on Galatians.
During the educational media campaign, Letts intends to make it clear that law enforcement abides by restraints set by political entities – which in turn take theirs from the "consent of the governed." When political entities run amok, law enforcement soon follows. The only remaining firewall must be the people. If the governed provide no consequences to the political leaders or law enforcement, entities like Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union thrive.
Said Letts, "A minority of Americans expressed rage and waged destruction in America's cities. Their actions are still rippling throughout precincts and political halls across the country. Whether deserved or not, law enforcement feels the sting of rebuke – and changes appear daily in our streets and cities.
"Sadly, that rebuke led many officers to exit their ranks, and leaders in cities are scrambling to fill the void. Yet, standing in line to join a vocation despised by those they serve can be a hard sell. It might be easier to recruit people to clean the filth-laden streets of San Francisco than to join the ranks of Blue Line in some of our cities."
The remaining solutions are challenging but not complicated, Letts contends, stating, "Respect law enforcement voices, political entities, and the people alike. Transparency in communication and leadership serves as the cornerstone for all progress. Demanding capitulation or face coercion must give way to cooperation and persuasion. Above all, the narrative must be established by all parties and never solely by the media."
"Good leadership traditionally does this. Micromanaging bureaucrats with a power-fetish does not," said Letts.
"The political leadership in Australia seems to take a different approach and harshly wields power through a compliant police force against an unarmed citizenry. However, both the Biden administration and the Australian government enjoy the blanket of protection the largely Leftist media offers.
"The brunt of this malpractice of leadership often falls upon law enforcement – who in America feel blame from the establishment, while Australian law enforcement rightfully is receiving the reproach of the governed. Well-managed moral law enforcement desire the respect and cooperation of the community. Mismanaged law enforcement exercises contempt and oppressive behaviors.
"In both cases, the citizenry seems derelict in their duty or unable to provide adequate oversight to the respective law enforcement and political entities.
"It's high time we decide once and for all: Are we here to serve the government, or is our government here to serve 'We the People'?" Letts concluded.
