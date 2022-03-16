HOUSTON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --ProAct Safety, Inc., a global leader of safety excellence strategies, is hosting a virtual workshop to certify participants in the Lean Behavior-Based Safety (Lean BBS®) process. The event will take place May 23-26, be led by ProAct Safety's CEO via Zoom meetings. Attendees who complete the workshop will be certified for three years in ProAct Safety's best-in-industry BBS methods.
"BBS methodologies are proven to be effective, but the real challenge is fitting the approach to each company's unique organizational culture. It's important that safety not only be implemented efficiently, but also effectively," said Galloway. "This workshop outlines clear steps to help clients match our successful methods to their unique processes, cultures and operational realities."
For more information about this workshop, visit: https://www.LeanBBS.com.
ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAY
Shawn M. Galloway is CEO of the global consultancy, ProAct Safety, Shawn's consulting clients include most of the best safety-performing organizations within every major industry. He is a trusted advisor, professional speaker and author of several bestselling books on safety strategy, culture, leadership and Behavior-Based Safety. He is a monthly columnist for several magazines and one of the most prolific contributors in the industry, having also authored over 700 podcasts, 200 articles and 100 videos. He has received awards and recognition for his significant contributions from the American Society of Safety Professionals, National Safety Council's Top 40 Rising Stars and Top Ten Speakers, EHS Today Magazine's 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS, ISHN Magazine's POWER 101 – Leaders of the EHS World and their newest list: 50 Leaders for Today and Tomorrow and Pro-Sapien's list of The Top 11 Health and Safety Influencers. Read more about him and his work at http://www.ShawnGalloway.com.
ABOUT PROACT SAFETY
ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and behavior-based safety projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com.
