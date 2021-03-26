SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proctorio was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers of 2021, placing second for Arizona organizations, sixth in the Education & EdTech category, and 133rd overall. The award, presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., comes as Proctorio supports more than 1,200 institutions across the globe to navigate their second full semesters of pandemic-related distance learning.
"Proctorio's ability to scale by 900 percent year-over-year in the total number of exams proctored while maintaining a close work culture demonstrates our core values," said Mike Olsen, Founder and CEO of Proctorio. "The Proctorio team recognizes the importance of offering a highly-secure remote proctoring solution that protects exam integrity beyond the COVID-19 pandemic and into the future of hybrid learning that leverages both online and in-person instruction."
Proctorio offers a supportive working environment that fosters growth and leadership as it increases access to education regardless of a test taker's location. As a pioneer in building high-integrity solutions for remote learning, Proctorio developed an innovative and non-invasive product that allows test-taker recordings to be evaluated by exam administrators at their institution. Proctorio's forward-thinking approach to data privacy and reliance on third-party evaluations have created the most secure remote proctoring solution available on the market at a time when online learning needed it most.
Proctorio's rapid growth over the last year -- more than 900 percent growth in exams proctored between April 2019 and April 2020 with more than 20 million exams facilitated throughout 2020 -- was driven in part by a pandemic-related surge for remote proctoring, but also underscores the quality of the product and the people behind it as the company experienced a 28% increase in employee headcount. As the ed-tech company expanded, Proctorio held onto its 115-employee maximum size and grew its service offerings without experiencing employee burnout. The Proctorio team is 62 percent women and over half of our team is from countries other than the United States, including Brazil, China, Germany, India, Mexico, and Serbia. Proctorio is committed to prioritizing diversity of all kinds as a core value as the company expands.
In addition to fostering Proctorio's disruptive and adaptable culture, Olsen has become a prominent figure in the Phoenix startup community and was recently named a member of the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council to promote the interests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, DC.
To be considered for the Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2021 ranking, employers need to have a headquarters in the US, and be founded between 2011 and 2018. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on over seven million data points.
