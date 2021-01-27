SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proctorio is excited to announce that their full learning integrity platform is now available through the Microsoft Edge browser for Windows 10 users. This new partnership continues Proctorio's mission to prioritize individual test-taker privacy and data security by using Microsoft Edge as the new recommended browser for Proctorio users.
When asked about the growing partnership, Proctorio CEO, Mike Olsen, stated: "Our data centers are already backed by Microsoft Azure and this shift to Microsoft Edge allows us to deepen our already existing relationship with Microsoft. This partnership is one we will continue to promote and prioritize going forward."
"Our mission at Microsoft is to empower educators and students to achieve more while ensuring user privacy and security," said Eran Megiddo, Corporate Vice President of Education and Modern Life Experiences at Microsoft. "With the newly released extension, Proctorio customers can now conduct examinations and assessments remotely powered by Microsoft Edge, Windows 10, and Microsoft Azure to enable better learning outcomes."
Microsoft Edge has customizable settings that allow the user to have more control over their personal data to better protect their online privacy. This includes transparency and control over trackers from websites that collect and store browsing behavior data through tracking prevention. The privacy settings can be adjusted based on preference and include Basic, Balanced, and Strict modes. By default, the feature is on Balanced mode, which blocks trackers from sites that the user has no relationship with, balancing privacy and site compatibility. Microsoft Edge also gives the option to adjust the setting to block fewer trackers in Basic or more trackers in Strict, based on personal preference.
Proctorio's Learning Integrity Platform is a live and fully-automated remote proctoring service that provides a scalable, secure, and cost-effective solution to validating test-taker identities and activity during online exams. Proctorio helps to ensure the integrity and value of distance learning programs, online certifications and degrees, and the accreditation of their partnered institutions across the globe.
Proctorio's customizable and secure ID verification, online proctoring, content protection, and plagiarism detection tools allow institutions to set up unscheduled, on-demand proctoring specific to their assessment needs. Proctorio ensures test-taker equity in digital learning environments by increasing accountability, securing exam content, deterring cheating, and promoting a culture of integrity and individual privacy. Proctorio currently services over 1,200 educational, government, and corporate institutions and proctored over 20 million exams in 2020 alone. Since its founding in 2013, and despite this expansive growth, Proctorio has maintained an uptime of 99.991%.
Proctorio places test-taker privacy at the forefront of their Learning Integrity Platform. Not only does Proctorio limit institution-approved exam administrator access to exam attempt recordings and notes, Proctorio also utilizes three layers of encryption, including Zero-Knowledge Encryption. This level of encryption prevents anyone other than institution-approved exam administrators from having access to exam recordings. Proctorio employees do not have access to collected test-taker exam recordings. Proctorio is currently the only remote proctoring solution to utilize this layer of encryption. In addition, Proctorio's data security practices have gone through third-party audits, including a security audit on our use of Zero-Knowledge Encryption, daily vulnerability tests, and are currently FERPA, COPPA, CCPA, FIPPA, and GDPR compliant.
