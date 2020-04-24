LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigy teen singer and songwriter Will Muse has co-written yet another song with an inspirational message that is not only timely, but very much needed as the world combats the COVID-19 pandemic. Aptly named "World In The Way," it's the first duet the übertalented teen sang alongside Nashville-based singer Steevie Steeves from indie-folk trio Towne. The provocative canticle once again showcases Muse's smooth vocals, raw emotion and the ability to pull his listeners in. He has a natural ability to transform his song's message into a well-received calling for all people to follow, especially during times of need.
"The production of 'World in the Way' has been one of my favorite creative projects to date," Muse said with excitement! "While recording this duet and making the video, I was blessed to be joined by the very talented Steevie Steeves from the Nashville-based band Towne. I've always been a huge fan of her amazing vocal abilities. Right now, I feel as if this song is appropriate due to all of the events impacting our world. The song is meant to give the listener a sense of hope and perseverance. Don't let the world get in the way of love and humanity."
"World In The Way" is available everywhere today digitally at lnkfi.re/worldintheway, along with the song's video shot at Latitude South Studio in Leipers Fork, Tennessee available for viewing at WillMuseMusic.com and his YouTube page.
Single Name: World In The Way
Release date: April 24, 2020
Label / Distribution: Will Muse Music / Distrokid
ISRC: QZDA82000872
Produced by: Britton Cameron
Buy/Stream/Listen at lnkfi.re/worldintheway
Video: youtu.be/1yH_lEuriKo
Will Muse to be featured on Romeo Entertainment Group's 'Couch Concert Series'
The first Saturday in May - an unofficial holiday in the Bluegrass State - was originally slated to be the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, pre-pandemic. Muse, a proud Kentuckian, nevertheless will celebrate by way of a livestream concert for Romeo Entertainment Group's 'Couch Concert Series' on Saturday, May 2 at 4pm ET/3pm CT. The show will be streamed LIVE at Romeo Entertainment Group's Instagram page (Instagram.com/romeoentgroup), with a recap of the live performance posted to their Facebook page (Facebook.com/RomeoEntGroup) immediately after the initial live stream.
Romeo Entertainment Group, one of America's largest independent buyers of entertainment, began presenting the 'Couch Concert Series' on Wednesday, March 18th in an effort to keep the music playing and to entertain those at home during times of social distancing.
Will Muse Media/PR/Booking Contact:
Jason Ashcraft, 238514@email4pr.com, (502) 994-2523