LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Brella Streaming Network will launch as a lifestyle programming platform that is digital video on demand. It will feature original content across multiple genres, from docuseries, reality, cooking, and travel. Brella is set to create a wide variety of 'bingeable content' as the format of the network's programming.
Brella will be a subscription streaming service that will provide online content featured on The Brella Streaming Network app. The app will be available on IOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Smart TV apps.
"People have made it clear that they enjoy more options. The Brella Streaming Network will provide original programming directly to viewers looking for binge-worthy series. With the syndication of television, the same shows spread across multiple networks day and night; it can be monotonous. With that being said, when I find something new that interests me, I'm excited to binge watch it right away. With Brella, everything will be new and fresh. When making the decision to launch The Brella Streaming Network, I came across some astonishing statistics that stated 95% of viewers have their cell phone in hand or within arm's reach while watching TV. I'm definitely one of those people. I've also found that I search my streaming sites before tuning into broadcast TV more and more. Brella will be available on cell phones, tablets, and of course, you'll be able to download the app via your Smart TV. The TV landscape has truly changed, and I think it's for the better. I invite everyone to tune in and Binge on Brella." - E'Ian West, CEO and Founder of The Brella Streaming Network
The Brella Streaming Network Inc. is a streaming service based in Los Angeles, California. The online subscription based company creates and produces all content through Montage Media Production Company.
