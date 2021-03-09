PLANO, Texas, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizations must reassess the tools and techniques they use to ensure their workers are prepared and proficient in using the technology they need to do their jobs, according to a new Business Impact Brief released by 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, and commissioned by Skyllful. The brief, titled, The Future of Both In-Office and Frontline Work Demands Contextual Training and Faster Time to Value for Employees, concludes that organizations must adopt a continuous onboarding mindset to meet this challenge and look for tools and technologies with contextual training and in-app guidance that meet employees where they work (e.g., on their mobile devices) to accelerate time-to-value.
"Introducing new technologies isn't a simple task, and the resulting training challenges and role confusion are compounded into a broader change management issue," the 451 Research Business Impact Brief states. "Organizations must reassess the tools and techniques they use to ensure that workers are prepared and proficient regarding the tech they need to do their jobs… To meet this challenge, organizations must adopt a continuous onboarding mindset… and look for tools and technologies that speed time to value and app adoption through contextual training and in-app guidance."
The Business Impact Brief by 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, presents research findings that assessed various impediments to employee time-to-value, the amount of time it takes from onboarding a new employee to the employee achieving an optimal level of productivity. 42% of new employees take six months or longer to add value at work, while 12% take a year or more, according to 451 Research's Voice of the Enterprise: Workforce Productivity & Collaboration, Employee Lifecycle & HR 2020 survey.
"If employee time to value remains slow at an organization, over time that organization may no longer be able to compete with its peers as they embrace digital evolution and are able to respond more effectively to market changes and more quickly deliver their products and services," concludes the brief. "The continuation of this trend will also hurt recruitment and retention efforts."
Skyllful's Mobile Digital Adoption Platform provides on-device, on-demand scenario-based app simulations that ensure frontline mobile workers are prepared and proficient with their mobile apps. It is the only digital adoption platform designed and built for frontline mobile workers. Skyllful offers a less costly and more effective option for training workers on new deployments and existing apps. Skyllful's mobile simulations can be used for 'in the moment' learning to drive continuous adoption and ensure technology ROI.
Skyllful is a leading provider of a mobile digital adoption platform that helps workers on the front lines use enterprise mobile apps more efficiently and effectively in their delivery of essential products and services. With deep expertise in leading mobile technology and best practice field deployments as well as a leadership team with decades of experience working with large mobile workforces and applications, Skyllful provides on-device, on-demand training through scenario-based simulations. Whether a company is deploying a new mission-critical workforce app or seeking to improve its workforce engagement with existing apps, the Skyllful platform is easy to use, intuitively designed and proven to increase productivity and deliver greater returns on investment in technology. Skyllful is headquartered in Denver, Colo., and maintains a customer experience center in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area of Texas. For more information, visit https://www.skyllful.com and follow on Twitter @Skyllfulco.
