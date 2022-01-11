TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cornerstone for Natural™ is excited to announce that, based on SPINS retail sales data for Fresh Thyme Market, products merchandised with Smart Shelf Tags™ outperformed their respective categories by more than 3X!
Smart Shelf Tags are retail shelf tags equipped with patented ELi Codes that, when scanned by a smartphone, display rich and exciting digital content such as videos, PDFs, web content, images, and product content and attributes to engage and educate in-store shoppers to increase sales.
Smart Shelf Tags also support retailers by providing an effective and inexpensive way for suppliers to train their retailer's in-store associates to help make them more knowledgeable and passionate about the products they sell.
Cornerstone for Natural created Smart Shelf Tags in partnership with ELi Techology™ to help in-store shoppers better understand the benefits, features, and attributes of the products they are considering and the companies that produce them. Smart Shelf Tags support product transparency and provide consumers with additional confidence when purchasing products displaying them.
"It all speaks to how important shopper education and engagement truly are at retail," says David Williams, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Cornerstone for Natural. "Today's shoppers care more about what goes into the products they purchase. Promoting product attributes and content drive sales. The results speak for themselves."
"It comes as no surprise that partnering with our suppliers to provide our shoppers with great product information at the shelf would increase sales" added, Jonathan Lawrence, Fresh Thyme's Senior Director of Grocery and Natural Living. "What is surprising is that more retailers haven't caught on to it."
Cornerstone's CEO, David Boos commented, "2022 will be the year of the QR code. Businesses owe it to themselves to develop a comprehensive QR code strategy well beyond simply pointing people to a website."
The comprehensive analysis performed by SPINS was based on retail sales of items at Fresh Thyme Market for the twelve-months ending 10/3/2021 by comparing unit growth of items displaying Smart Shelf Tags to items that do not. By focusing on unit movement and growth compared to their respective categories, influences such as price fluctuations and seasonality were minimized.
About Cornerstone for Natural
Cornerstone Consulting, Inc. is a leading provider of SAP Business One solution ERP software that helps to better run and manage every aspect of business: from sales, e-commerce, CRM, manufacturing, distribution, accounting, barcoding/QR codes, and much more. Cornerstone for Natural™ (http://www.CornerstoneForNatural.com), a division of Cornerstone Consulting, Inc., is the natural product industry's premier provider of Business Management Software solutions. Their ELI Code Technology helps its clients communicate rich product content easily and accurately and their modular Business Management Software systems help their clients be more efficient, productive, and profitable by connecting, integrating, tracking, and reporting on all aspects of their business operations. Cornerstone for Natural created Smart Shelf Tags to help retailers and suppliers better communicate product benefits, engage shoppers, and retail in-store shoppers.
