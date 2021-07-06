ATLANTA, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Members of Professional Photographers of America now receive an exclusive discount on Tether Tool's innovative photography and filmmaking equipment and accessories for use in studio or on location.

"We're thrilled to announce this partnership with Tether Tools," said Kristen Morgan, PPA's Director of Member Value and Experience. "Tether Tools' dedication to creatives is perfectly in line with PPA's mission as a nonprofit. This new discount will allow more photographers to take advantage of Tether Tools' amazing suite of products."

Since introducing their first product in 2008, Tether Tools has continued to design equipment that expands possibilities for photographers, videographers, and creatives in all fields. Created from the finest materials, their products are used by creatives across the globe as essential pieces of their workflow and safety on set. Amazon, Apple, Disney, DreamWorks, Google, Microsoft, and Nike are among the top brands using Tether Tools products today.

"Tether Tools creates quality products that empower creatives to take control of their gear," Morgan said. "For professional photographers, your equipment can often make or break your business. This discount makes it easier for our members to access the products they need to step confidently into their next session."

Visit PPA.com to learn more about how the organization helps photographers through resources, education, and equipment insurance.

About PPA:

Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association. Founded in 1868, we help over 30,000 professionals elevate their craft and grow their businesses using a suite of benefits, including resources, education, networking, and insurance.

Media Contact

Alex Bauer, Professional Photographers of America, 4045228600, abauer@ppa.com

 

SOURCE Professional Photographers of America

