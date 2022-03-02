ATLANTA, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Photographers of America (PPA) welcomes New Hampshire-based photographer Jeffrey Dachowski, M.Photog.Cr., CPP, as its new President. On March 1, Dachowski began his year-long term that extends through the end of February 2023.
"When I look back on my career, it doesn't take long to realize the impact PPA members, volunteers, and staff have had on me," Dachowski said. "From the business education to the long friendships I've enjoyed, so many people in my life come from the PPA community. It is an honor and privilege to serve this organization as President."
Dachowski becomes the nonprofit's President after serving last year as the Vice President. The new Treasurer, Mark Campbell, began his service as well. The previous Treasurer, Kira Derryberry, assumes the current role of Vice President. The previous President, Mary Fisk-Taylor, takes the role of Chair of the Board, with the previous Chair, Gregory Daniel, rotating off the Board of Directors.
The Board of Directors—all PPA members themselves—will shape the association's vision until February 28, 2023. The new board composition is as follows:
- Chair Mary Fisk-Taylor, M.Photog.Hon.M.Photog.M.Wed.Photog.Cr., CPP, ABI, API, EA-ASP, from Richmond, VA
- President Jeff Dachowski, M.Photog.Cr., CPP, from Bedford, NH
- Vice President Kira Derryberry, M.Photog.Cr., CPP, from Tallahassee, FL
- Treasurer Mark Campbell, M.Photog.Cr., CPP, API from Wheeling, WV
- Director Trish Gilmore Cr.Photog., CPP from Warwick, RI, beginning her second term
- Director Phaneendra Gudapati, M.Photog.Cr., CPP, from Plano, TX, beginning his first term
- Director Makayla Jade Harris, CPP, from Saratoga Springs, NY, beginning her second term
- Director George Joell III, Cr.Photog., from Fayetteville, NC, beginning his second term
- Director Kesha Lambert from New Rochelle, NY, beginning her second term
- Director Larry Lourcey, M.Photog.M.Artist.Cr., CPP, from Plano, TX, beginning his second term
- Director Pete Rezac, M.Photog.Cr., CPP, from Reno, NV
- Director Ronan Ryle from Clondalkin, Ireland, beginning his second term
- Director Allison English Watkins, M.Photog.Cr., CPP, from Park City, UT, beginning her second term
As a nonprofit, PPA's board is an essential component of the organization. It takes an active role in PPA's legal and financial responsibilities, visioning, and policy. Each member is an active professional photographer and brings a unique set of skills, talents, and experiences to their leadership role. They each serve three two-year terms and become eligible to run for the executive board after completing their first term.
"Looking ahead to 2022, I am excited to have a leadership role as PPA continues to develop programs for our members that create long-term benefits that aid, support, and educate photographers," Dachowski said.
Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography association. Founded in 1868, PPA helps over 33,000 creative professionals elevate their craft and grow their business with resources and education, all under PPA's core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and consumers. To learn more, visit PPA.com.
