ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Photographers of America (PPA) has announced the results from its annual International Photographic Competition (IPC). A panel of 36 jurors from across the United States selected the top photographs from 5,091 total entries from September 12-15. Judging took place remotely as well as in person at PPA's headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. This year's judging was streamed live online.
This photographic competition challenges photographers to grow their artistic and technical skills by creatively capturing and presenting their best images, and by doing so, improving the marketability of their businesses. Judged against a standard of excellence, 1,926 images received merits, and 1,225 (roughly 24% percent) were selected for the esteemed Imaging Excellence Collection—the best of the best. These top images will all be published in the much-anticipated Imaging Excellence Collection book. Select merited images will be published in the Showcase book. Both volumes are published by Marathon Press.
Images accepted into the Imaging Excellence and Merit collections will also be on display at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, during Imaging USA, the premier convention and expo for photographers. This exhibit constitutes one of the world's largest annual exhibits of professional photography gathered simultaneously under one roof. Also at Imaging USA 2022, the winner of the Grand Imaging Award will be announced at a special ceremony. The conference takes place January 16-18, 2022.
Critiques from the IPC judges were available upon request, with more than 1,780 ordered this year. The critiques help participants find areas of improvement and prepare for future photo competitions. Participants of the IPC who are members of PPA have the opportunity to earn merits toward photographic degrees through entering the competition.
"We had a great week judging all the beautiful and creative images," IPC Manager Rich Newell said. "The results speak for themselves. The members that participate in IPC continue to push the boundaries of creativity and style. The images entered into IPC get better each year, and the numbers from this year's competition reflect just that."
To learn more about the International Photographic Competition and view a gallery of this year's accepted images, visit PPA.com/IPC.
