ATLANTA, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Photographers of America (PPA) announced today improvements to their PhotoCare equipment insurance, giving member photographers robust protection against costly repair and replacement fees. The improved insurance now includes:
- Full replacement value of stolen or damaged equipment
- Flat deductibles for repairs and replacements of photography gear like cameras, lenses, lighting set-ups, and computer hardware
With up to $15,000 in total coverage, PhotoCare insurance is included with PPA membership at no extra cost. Previously, the policy did not cover the full replacement value of equipment, and deductibles increased with each claim filed.
"PPA is always looking for new ways to help photographers be profitable, and sometimes that means building on our existing membership benefits," Director of Membership Kristen Hartman said. "Many photographers join PPA because of the equipment insurance included with membership, and we're thrilled to say that the improved policy is truly one of the best available anywhere."
The news comes after an eventful year for the organization. Despite the crippling effects of the pandemic on the global economy, PPA gave $3 million in COVID relief to its 30,000 members in 2020, and the organization continues to provide real-time updates on the Payment Protection Plan to help small business owners navigate the loan application process. Just last month, the nonprofit announced subsidies for photography exhibitors at Imaging USA, the association's signature conference and trade show.
"Our organization is dedicated to our members and their businesses," Hartman added. "The improved PhotoCare insurance, like all of the resources included in PPA membership, gives photographers peace of mind so that they can focus on what really matters: their clients and their craft."
About PPA:
Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association. Founded in 1868, PPA helps 30,000 professionals elevate their craft and grow their business with resources and education, all under PPA's core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and their consumers. To learn more, visit PPA.com.
Media Contact
Alex Bauer, Professional Photographers of America, 4045228600, abauer@ppa.com
SOURCE Professional Photographers of America