COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blubrry has been leading the way in advanced features for podcasters since 2005 and has provided professional hosting for close to a decade. Now, it is available for direct purchase online, without assistance from a team member.
Professional Hosting is designed for commercial podcasters, business shows that require significant amounts of storage, and those looking for professional features. Monthly subscriptions include base features and add-ons, such as dynamic advertising insertion and a network showcasing tool for shows in and out of your network. All of our services and features integrate smoothly with any publishing platform to include WordPress with an optional managed website available for each individual hosted show in the account.
Blubrry's Professional Podcasting plan is highly competitive in the podcasting space offering everything a growing show or network will need to sustain continued growth. The Network showcasing tool as an example allows a podcast network to feature all shows and the latest content available. Ad insertion to run promotions and or advertising dynamically scheduled and inserted.
"We've created a faster, more efficient way for podcasters to get started with their professional plan, including easier management for adding and deleting shows and add-ons", said Todd Cochrane. "For those with special circumstances, we are continuing to offer personalized plans, not limited to the online signup."
Pro Hosting is available to any podcaster; upgrade or purchase on Blubrry.com. Click here to learn more or purchase.
