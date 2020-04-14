BALTIMORE, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) is pleased to announce that Project Baltimore, a special investigative reporting unit of Fox 45 News, was honored by Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE) for its coverage of a Baltimore City charter school that won a prestigious grant from the U.S. Department of Education (DoE), only to close its doors the following school year. This marks the second year in a row that Project Baltimore has received a prestigious IRE award.
The six-month investigation exposed the DoE's lack of oversight for issuing its sought-after Replication and Expansion Grant. In 2017, the DoE awarded the grant to Baltimore's Northwood Appold Community Academy (NACA) despite alleged inaccuracies in the school's grant application, which were later revealed by Project Baltimore. For its role in exposing this controversy, Project Baltimore won the coveted IRE award for "Fooling the Feds."
"We are incredibly proud of the Project Baltimore team for giving a voice to the students, parents, teachers and taxpayers of Baltimore, and for holding our government accountable for its actions," said Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley. "Project Baltimore continues to conduct exceptional investigations into important education issues, and consistently demonstrates a commitment to telling meaningful stories that empower local community members."
Last year, Project Baltimore won the IRE award for "best in investigative reporting" for its coverage of a taxpayer-funded Baltimore school, which offered a high school diploma in just two hours.
"It is an incredible honor for our team of talented journalists to be recognized with this prestigious award for the second year in a row," said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News for Sinclair. "This is a testament to Sinclair's commitment to investing in local news, and in sharing relevant information that empowers our audiences to effect change. The Fox 45 team has once again proven the value of local news, which is more relevant and important than ever."
About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.