TALLINN, Estonia, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the 2020 Tokyo Olympics come to an end, global digital marketing firm Promo Leads reports increased interest in online advertising and lead generation for sports-related industries. According to the company, the volume has more than doubled itself in fields like wellness and health, fitness, sports apparel, physical education and others. This is in addition to a general rise in all industries over the past few months, which can be attributed to the brand's rising popularity during this period of time.
"We had expected sports as a topic to dominate our platform's activity throughout the Olympics," said Samuel Adams, spokesperson for Promo Leads, "but we were a bit surprised by just how popular this venue had become. I want to thank all of the marketers out there who have decided to collaborate with us and to put their trust in our platform. I can assure you that, despite the enhanced use, our state-of-the-art technology is capable of performing at top speed and quality under any condition."
Overall, 2021 can be marked as a year of bloom for digital marketing and lead generation, as the COVID-19's implications continue to be felt globally. The combination of high unemployment rates and local lockdowns results in many turning to the virtual sphere as a way to work from home. That's where Promo Leads' proprietary platform comes into play, with its quick, simple and secure campaign creating mechanism.
"We've always known how to best suit our workflow and strategy to the circumstances, and the success of our sports-related vectors is proof that we've managed to do the same this time as well," added Adams. "The trick is to always make the customers' needs and goals a top priority. Sadly, too many other digital marketing companies out there do not know how to modify themselves for their clients' success, and that's why we see a lot of marketers turning to us after an unsatisfying experience with the competition. We promise to keep doing all in our power to continue providing the same level of service our clients have gotten used to."
Furthermore, Adams stated that the company intends on adding new industries to its list, including several that are in businesses related to sports and fitness. This change is set to occur in the next few days, increasing the possibilities at users' palms.
Established in 2020 with a goal of meeting the increased demand for online marketing solutions, Promo Leads has managed to become a recognized name in the industry in a short time. The company's platform is open to all users, regardless of geographic location and budget, and it operates on a three-step mechanism: campaign creation, publication and monitoring. The entire process is conducted with full transparency and access to important data for decision making. Support is also granted through the company's website, by Promo Leads' professional support team.
