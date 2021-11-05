PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founder, Producer and Anchor of PromoHomo.TV, Nicholas Snow, announces his online television network will simul-stream the colorful 2021 Palm Springs Pride Parade worldwide across YouTube, Linked In, Twitter Live, Facebook and at PromoHomo.TV®. The theme of this year's parade is You Are Include, and Snow intends to include the world.
Known for its crystal blue skies and year-round sunshine, the city of Palm Springs and Palm Canyon Drive will come alive during the annual Pride celebration. PromoHomo.TV®'s broadcast kicks off at 9:00 AM PST (the parade steps off at 10:00) Sunday, November 7. Spectators will gather along palm tree-lined streets, or view from their streaming devices across the globe, to cheer and support organizations, activists, marching groups, and themed floats.
PromoHomo.TV® programming reached hundreds of thousands of viewers across social media platforms before the pandemic but—while sheltering in place for over a year in his modest apartment in the affordable housing complex on the campus of DAP Health in Palm Springs, California—Producer/Host Nicholas Snow expanded PromoHomo.TV® into a full-fledged online streaming network with television-quality programs created for a global audience.
Interested viewers are encouraged to watch the broadcast via the homepage at http://www.PromoHomo.TV or set reminders on their favorite social media platform:
- http://www.YouTube.com/PromoHomoTVNetwork
- http://www.Facebook.com/Nicholas.Snow
- http://www.Twitter.com/PromoHomoTV
- https://www.linkedin.com/in/promohomotv/
President of Greater Palm Springs Pride Ron deHarte said, "Our Pride Week calls on the community to gather and embrace our diversity, our resilience, and raise awareness of the collective power of the LGBTQ community. Parade participants help raise awareness of important issues, including immigration reform, racial justice, access to health care, violence against transgender members of our community, and mental health awareness. The Pride parade is an opportunity to gather in celebration and use the platform that Pride provides to peacefully resist hate, discrimination, intolerance, racism, and bigotry added deHarte."
A special parade contingent will highlight the 71 countries that outlaw same-sex relations between consenting adults as a way of demonstrating how far the fight for LGBTQ rights has come and how much work there is still to do for full equality. Seventy-one flags in the Parade will represent a country where it's illegal to be LGBTQ. These include large parts of Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, with a high intolerance of homosexuality. Being gay in Afghanistan, Brunei, Mauritania, Yemen, Nigeria, Sudan, Somalia, Saudi Arabia, and Iran is one of the most significant "crimes," and "offenders" face death. In countries where homosexuality is banned but not punished by death, "offenders" face being flogged or imprisoned. They are also stripped of their human and political rights and treated as third-class citizens.
A surprise parade entry includes the Executive Board of the San Francisco Dykes on Bikes®️ Women's Motorcycle Contingent, who will roll into Palm Springs for the organization's first time in its 45-year history. The throttling engines, loud pipes, and cheering passengers will greet spectators and welcome all motorcyclists who ride in solidarity with the iconic, rebellious, independent women. The queer motorcyclists will be welcomed with thunderous rallying cries, making for a sight to see.
Unique entries in the Parade include LGBTQ supportive businesses, organizations like Brothers of the Desert, PFLAG, Free Mom Hugs, DAP Health, Palm Springs city councilmembers, employees, and the Human Rights Commission. The Desert Winds Freedom Band will return for their 21st year. This year will be the fifteenth appearance of the Palm Springs High School Spirit of the Sands Band and Visual Corps and the tenth appearance for Desert Hot Springs High School "Golden Eagle Regiment" Marching Band.
The Palm Springs Pride parade is known for the significant number of youth marching groups participating from the region's Gay-Straight Alliance organizations. Up to 500 students representing 56 GSAs are expected to march and represent their school.
Snow, who describes himself as a Multimedia Entertainment Activist, explains, "Yes, I really have launched a television network from my converted bedroom. I am committed to creating programming that includes, celebrates, and empowers the diversity and intersectionality of all of us. PromoHomo.TV® is, in fact, 'Connecting the Circuitry of Humanity by Creating Programming for LGBTQ+ Everyone!'"
While programming is free across multiple social media platforms, viewers are invited to become co-creators of the network, known as the PromoHomo.TV® Superstars, with a paid subscription, available at http://www.Patreon.com/PromoHomoTV.
Media Contact
Nicholas Snow, Nicholas Snow Productions LLC, +17608082787, promohomotv@gmail.com
SOURCE PromoHomo.TV®