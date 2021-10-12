MILAN, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Prosecco Doc Consortium – together with the digital magazine Tuorlo Magazine - made its debut in the "Blockchain" technology with "The Italian Genio", an experimental video celebrating the people, places and atmospheres of one of the most renowned Italian excellencies: the Prosecco DOC. The project aimed at creating an original and non-reproducible movie protected by a "Non-Fungible token" (NFT) certificate.
The artwork's authenticity will then allow "The Italian Genio" to be sold as a physical artwork and will be included in a charity auction organized by Christie's today October 12th at the Principe di Savoia Hotel in Milan, during the "La Vendemmia" event organized by MonteNapoleone District.
The proceeds will be entirely donated to Dynamo Camp, a Tuscan non-profit organization involved in recreational therapy, which hosts sick children for holiday and leisure times, during their therapy or after hospitalizations.
The initiative is part of a wider project that involves the making of a "fashion film" (a short movie dedicated to trend topics) available on Tuorlo Magazine and Prosecco DOC platforms from the October 12th, as well as on their social channels, and on Open Sea, a portal that hosts and sells collectable digital artworks.
"Through this initiative - says Stefano Zanette, President of the Prosecco DOC Consortium – the Consortium emphasizes its sensibility towards art in all its forms, even when it arises in an innovative perspective with regard to technology. Our denomination is dynamic and open to knowledge and creativity in every sphere: from culture to sport, from sustainable production to solidarity initiatives. This interpretation, combined with the respect of traditions, is at the roots of every Consortium's choice."
"Prosecco DOC is an Italian excellence appreciated all over the world. It stems from master producers who, year after year, invest their dedication and competence in the making of this "Made in Italy" flagship product. We wanted to pay homage to this product by bringing it in a world of lifestyle experiences and designing something that will last forever" - observes Luca Genova, Tuorlo Magazine's publisher and The House Of group CEO - "Our mission is to convey an authentic and sensorial tale of the Food & Beverage world. As Italians, we wanted to read the Prosecco DOC's world through art and we're proud to be pioneers in the NFT world, rewriting the rules of branded content."
The work is the result of the collaboration between Tuorlo Magazine and Wayne Maser, internationally acclaimed photographer and director.
If you would like to find out more about "The Italian Genio" and participate in the auction please click here: https://opensea.io/assets/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/92123060406734973570530366081602642528556245941722652583838553395130607337473
About Prosecco DOC
Prosecco DOC wines come in Spumante (sparkling), Frizzante (semi-sparkling) and Tranquillo (still) varieties. The wines are made from mainly the Glera grape, native to North East Italy for thousands of years, and can be combined with a maximum of 15% of the following grapes: Verdiso, Bianchetta Trevigiana, Perera, Glera lunga, Chardonnay, Pinot Bianco, Pinot Grigio and Pinot Nero. Prosecco Frizzante and Spumante varieties get their famous bubbles using the Secondary Fermentation production method, bottled under high pressure after fermentation in bulk tanks called autoclaves, as opposed to the traditional method, which bypasses the autoclaves and is used for other sparkling wine varieties. The end result is a brilliant straw yellow wine with fine, persistent perlage and aromas of white flowers, apple and pear. It is fresh and elegant on the palate with moderate alcoholic strength.
From August 11, 2020, the competent bodies (Italian Ministry of Agriculture) have allowed the production of Prosecco DOC Rosé, made from at least 85% Glera and 10-15% Pinot Nero only in the Spumante (sparkling) version and with the drier styles (from Brut Nature to Extra Dry). Prosecco DOC Rosé undergoes a longer second fermentation in the autoclaves (60 days as opposed to 30 days for Prosecco DOC), has a pale pink color and a fine and persistent perlage, and features aromas of white flowers, notes of apple and citrus, and scents of strawberry and raspberry. For more information regarding Prosecco DOC and Prosecco DOC Rosé, visit http://www.casaprosecco.com.
