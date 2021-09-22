BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Provar, a leading test automation platform for Salesforce worldwide, catapulted into 2021 with the closing of $17 million in Series A funding led with an investment from Kennet Partners, an international growth equity firm whose portfolio includes high-growth companies in Europe and North America. As a part of this investment for expansion, Michael Elias, managing director and founder of Kennet Partners, joined the Provar board of directors and Bob DeSantis moved from board member to the role of chairman.
With the funding round secured in Q1, Provar advanced the capabilities of its test automation platform, expanded operations globally and broadened the possibilities of Salesforce test automation. Kennet Partners recognized Provar as a bootstrapped B2B SaaS company with a strong and satisfied customer base and seven years of sustained organic growth that meets a dramatically increasing demand for software-driven automation for Salesforce.
**Provar Participation in Dreamforce '21**
As the leading Salesforce application testing solution and a 5-Star Salesforce AppExchange Partner, Provar will participate in Dreamforce '21 as a Silver sponsor. Be sure to visit Provar at Dreamforce '21 and tune in for our presentation in the Dreamforce Architect category. Join us there to discover how you can keep test cases running across new Salesforce releases, regardless of UI, language, profile, customizations and dynamic content while minimizing maintenance effort.
**Customer Success**
Companies that rely on Salesforce application performance and reliability are chiming in about the value Provar delivers for their organizations.
Sean Parker, who leads product at Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates, a Salesforce ISV Partner, has been using Provar to test their core product offering on the Salesforce AppExchange, ExAM, since 2018. Before discovering Provar, his team relied solely on manual testing which delayed releases and introduced the risk of defects. Now, Parker notes about Provar, "After switching to Provar, we've seen a 50% reduction in defects and a 45% reduction in time spent testing across the board."
**Provar Named a Leader in G2 Rankings**
Provar turned in a series of star performances in the fall 2021 G2 software and services rankings. The company earned the #1 spot in the Enterprise Relationship Index for Test Automation. In addition, Provar turned in a strong performance in the Momentum Grid® Report for Test Automation, debuting at the #2 spot. The company also ranked highly in the Software Testing, Continuous Integration and Salesforce AppExchange Apps categories.
**Product Updates and Integrations**
Throughout 2021, Provar rolled out enhancements to ensure compatibility with the Salesforce Summer '21 release. And, now that the Salesforce Winter '22 release is on the horizon, Provar has released Provar version 2.5.0 to keep tests running reliably. Other important milestones this year include:
- Support for Dynamic forms
- Sauce Labs Real Device Cloud integration to deliver mobile testing on the Sauce Labs platform now that Sauce Labs Mobile Service is being retired
- Integration linking test cases in Provar to test cases in TestRail
- Slack integration to automatically notify internal team members about pre-defined test results in real time
- Continued enhancements to the GitHub integration
- Relaunch of University of Provar, a growing community of Provar-certified test automation professionals
- Salesforce OAuth connection feature which brings enhanced security and allows users to execute tests without having to change their access level
- Chrome 92 and 93 compatibility for test authoring and execution
**Leadership Hires**
The leadership team continues to grow, adding a key strategic hire, Andy Menzies, as Chief Revenue Officer. Before joining Provar, Andy led Sales and Global Alliances at Eggplant, a software testing and monitoring company, bringing over 30 years of experience in test automation, channel management and scaling global sales teams.
**About Provar**
Provar pairs intuitive testing solutions with world-class service to help teams capitalize on their Salesforce investment with a robust and scalable solution designed to improve release agility, drive down system errors and advance innovation. Visit provartesting.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Cristin Zegers, Cathey Communications for Provar, 404-931-6752, cristin@cathey.co
Laura Ashley, Provar, 425-922-4076, laura.ashley@provartesting.com
SOURCE Provar