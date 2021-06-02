LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Social Club TV (http://www.thesocialclub.tv) and PSYCHED Studio (psyched.co) are excited to announce their lineup of thought leaders and psychedelics experts for PSYCHED Conference 2021, which will take place on July 6, 2021 through July 15, 2021. This year, the ten-day event will be free for psychonauts and enthusiasts to view, featuring back-to-back lectures, workshops, documentaries, guest speakers, expert panels, and exciting in-person events. Some of the most notable guests include:
Sutton King, MPH, President & Executive Director Menominee/Oneida
Sutton King is an Indigenous Health Advocate, Researcher and Social Entrepreneur dedicated to developing and scaling innovative solutions to improve Indigenous health equity across sectors. Her focus centers decolonial approaches and culturally appropriate methodologies within technology, healthcare and business. She supports research to increase the visibility surrounding Indigenous health outcomes and access to mental health care for Urban Natives through her roles as President and Executive Director of the Urban Indigenous Collective a grassroots organization dedicated the health and wellbeing of Urban Natives and Co-Founder of ShockTalk a telebehavioral application connecting Native users to Native therapists. She is the Chief Impact Officer for Journey Colab, a biotech company centering a stakeholder approach to drug development. In her role as Chief Impact Officer for Journey Colab she supports the design and implementation of a stakeholder model and ensures social impact through company accountability.
Dr. James Fadiman, PhD, "The Father of Microdosing" and Author of The Psychedelic Explorer's Guide
Dr. James Fadiman, PhD is an American psychologist and writer. He received a B.A. from Harvard in Social Relations in 1960. He then received an M.A. and a Ph.D. in psychology from Stanford University, in 1962 and 1965, respectively. He co-founded the Institute of Transpersonal Psychology, which later became Sofia University where he was a lecturer in psychedelic studies. Fadiman was a president of the Association for Transpersonal Psychology and was also a director at the Institute of Noetic Sciences from 1975–77. In 1961, he was introduced to psychedelics for the first time by his friend Richard Alpert (later more famously known as Ram Dass) and began his historic role in psychedelic research. In 2011, Jim wrote "The Psychedelic Explorer's Guide, Safe, Therapeutic, and Sacred Journeys" which reported on the 50+ years of research and data he compiled from the 1500 participants and their experiences related to microdosing, creativity and problem solving on psychedelics, transpersonal experiences, etc. The role Jim has played over all these years is second to none and he has been called "America's wisest and most respected authority on psychedelics and their use." Dr. Fadiman now lives in Menlo Park with his longtime wife and filmmaker, Dorothy.
Jason Silva, TV Personality, Storyteller, and Filmmaker
Jason Silva is an Emmy-nominated and world renown TV personality, storyteller, filmmaker, and sought-after keynote speaker and futurist. Jason is known for hosting 5 seasons of the Emmy-nominated, global hit TV series Brain Games, on the National Geographic Channel, broadcasted in over 171 countries. A global keynote speaker, Jason has given talks at events for Microsoft, Intel, Cisco, Oracle, Adobe, Electronic Arts, Cannes Lions, Tribeca Film Festival, National Geographic, Discovery Channel, 20th Century Fox, Cosmopolitan, PHD Worldwide, Google Zeirgesit, TED Global, The Economist, and more.
Walter López-Panshin Nima, President of the Association of Shipibo Onaya Ancestral Doctors ASOMASHK. Shipibo-Conibo People
Maestro Shipibo Walter Lopez-Panshin Nima – Golden Man, native of a Peruvian Amazon tribe, is a great healer of his tradition. The Shipibo people are great connoisseurs of plants and spiritual diets and support a strong ayahuasca tradition. Through ceremonial chants known as Icaros and tobacco smoke they open the paths to inner healing, guided by the spirits of plants and the strength of the shamanism of their people. Walter Lopez brings in his ancestry a lineage of recognized healers from Ucayali – Peru and honors the tradition of his people by dedicating his life to studies and healing through plants. He is one of those responsible for the Center for Studies and Healing "Sanken Mai" in Pucalpa-Peru, which conducts retreats and diets for spiritual healing.
Tim Blake, Founder of The Emerald Cup and Author
Tim Blake, Producer of The Emerald Cup in it's 18th year, is a visionary, entrepreneur, activist, and cannabis outlaw. As an author, his memoirs will share his journey from being a 19 year old real estate agent and family man to becoming a major influencer, activist and player in the Cannabis Industry. The Emerald Cup is the longest running organic, cannabis competition, B2B and community gathering in the world with over 30,000 attendees and a contest that is considered "the Academy Awards of Cannabis" according to Rolling Stone Magazine. Along with Cannabis, Tim is at the forefront of the emerging field of psychedelic therapeutics, spiritual ceremonial use and industry education on best practices.
"Our intention with Psyched was to create a truly community-led conference," says co-founder of PSYCHED 2021, Marik Hazan. "Instead of taking the lead on every piece of content we invited the most impactful organizations across the ecosystem to organize panels, workshops, and Q&A's reflective of their own work within the space. It couldn't be more rewarding to see the ecosystem come together and provide free high quality education that is so low barrier with regards to access."
PSYCHED 2021 looks forward to providing an open-access and inclusive event that brings together anyone interested in the psychedelics ecosystem. Hosted and moderated by representatives from ICEERS, Temple of the Way of Light, Lucid News, Heroic Hearts Project, The McKenna Academy and Intercollegiate Psychedelics Network, Tabula Rasa Ventures and many others, the conference serves as a true celebration within the community and provides an exceptional and entertaining experience for attendees looking for greater access to psychedelic education. As research in psychedelics has ramped up to a global scale and enthusiasm is at an all time high, PSYCHED 2021 seeks to answer questions including, What does the psychedelics ecosystem look like today? How will it change over the coming decade? What does a healthy future look like? What steps can we take today to make it happen?
"As we move towards decriminalizing plant and fungi medicines, it is important that educational content about psychedelics and plant medicine is freely open and available to all," says Social Club TV co-founder and Chief Content Officer, Shelley Madison. "We are excited to offer audiences 10 days of free programming sharing multiple perspectives from the voices leading the Psychedelic generation."
Those excited to attend Psyched Conference 2021 can register at register.psyched.co and should stay tuned for exciting speaker updates and programming announcements.
Check out the official trailer of PSYCHED Conference 2021 here: https://youtu.be/DeyDqgqhqL8
ABOUT SOCIAL CLUB TV
Social Club TV is the fastest growing OTT streaming network with original and exclusive programming focused on high-end lifestyle, music, food, art, science, culture, and health and wellness TV shows, documentaries and features in the cannabis and psychedelic space. Available in over 150M homes Social Club TV is free-to-watch AVOD supported, SVOD and exclusive PPV content and is available on AppleTV, Roku, AndroidTV, iOS, Google Play, Plex, Struum, PlutoTV, Phillips and 10 other platforms as well as on the web at http://www.thesocialclub.tv. Social Club TV features 700+ hours of movies, documentaries, docu-series & lifestyle content, featuring some of the biggest names in cannabis and psychedelics such as DNA Genetics, Berner, Jim Belushi, and B-Real/Cypress Hill. With over 7M minutes watched every month we are the destination for premium broadcast quality cannabis, psychedelic and lifestyle content.
ABOUT PSYCHED STUDIO
PSYCHED Studio focuses on providing high quality content that explores psychedelics from social, economic, and political perspectives. From interviews with researchers and therapists to podcast episodes featuring top startups in the space, we work to provide a realistic picture of what the psychedelics ecosystem looks like today, it's future, and how we can facilitate meaningful contributions in global mental health.
