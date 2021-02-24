LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's sexy, provocative, and different than anything we've heard from pop artist J.W. CUDD before. "HIPS" explores a downtempo rhythm while expressing a combination of starry falsetto's and conjugated backing of low vocal tones.

His most forward lyrical track to date, "HIPS" continues the heavy synth-vibe mainstream listeners thirst for. The fervent production/beat from MIG (Dua Lipa, The Chainsmokers, Demi Lovato) and Andrew Lane (Becky G, Miley Cyrus) is wave-upon-wave of glittering and intoxicating feels.

CUDD notes, "HIPS was the first track that kicked off the record. Drew, MIG, and I sat down for a production meeting highlighting the sounds, inspiration, and direction I wanted to move forward with. It was the first time, I felt like any producer really understood my sound and what I was trying to achieve as an artist."

If the song isn't enough to make you melt, perhaps the album artwork will. Wet oil, dripping gold, muscle, and a dog mask are a few of the things you'll see. It's just another look from the couture-pop artist.

