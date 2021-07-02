MIAMI, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Parent Trap" star Dennis Quaid hosts the television segment "Viewpoint," showcasing PTSD awareness. Subject matter for the segment is created for the program by experts in the field and vetted content providers. Leading experts at the forefront of PTSD treatments will be featured on the show to highlight the need for increased awareness of the ongoing issue.
June was PTSD awareness month. It's estimated that about 8 million people in the United States have some form or presenting symptoms of PTSD. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem some people develop after witnessing or experiencing a traumatic event such as a natural disaster, combat, sexual assault, or a car accident. While PTSD treatments work, many sufferers do not seek out treatment, or self-medicate to cope.
With treatment, trauma survivors can learn to feel safe in the world and live happy and productive lives. Trauma-focused psychotherapies are most commonly recommended for PTSD treatment. These treatments help the individual process the traumatic event, which can involve talking about, visualizing, or thinking about the traumatic memory. Further information will be provided in the Viewpoint segment.
PTSD is a widespread issue that impacts many. Viewpoint is proud to utilize its platform to bring additional awareness to the subject and to shed light on the influence the disorder has on countless lives. Dennis Quaid will introduce the upcoming segment.
The show "Viewpoint" is designed to educate viewers. Viewpoint has received multiple awards throughout its tenure and is made possible by a dedicated crew of creators and developers.
