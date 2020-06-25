ORLANDO, Fla., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public relations expert, author, speaker, and agency owner Lisa Buyer announces the launch of her podcast, Social PR Secrets (https://www.socialprsecrets.com/). Buyer's guests and topics speak to entrepreneurs, public relations, digital marketing, and advertising pros looking for actionable advice on how to optimize the process of getting more exposure and reaching the right audience.
"I wrote the first edition of Social PR Secrets in 2013 and it was just under 100 pages. In 2018 the fourth edition ended around 400 pages," said Buyer who also taught social media management for the University of Florida College of Journalism from 2013-2018. "In order to keep the conversation going and relevant, a podcast is the best and most efficient way to reach my audience."
Public Relations 2020: How can you launch a podcast with 60 episodes?
Buyer suggests to revisit your archives and see what golden nuggets you might have. You don't have to start from scratch and launch with one episode. Utilizing past interviews, blogs, or other media features with green topics can help you create a catalog of information to launch with.
"After publishing four editions of Social PR Secrets the book, I decided to take it real-time and launch it as a podcast," said Buyer. "When COVID-19 stuck us at home, I took a reset and dug into my public relations archives and found a goldmine of more than 50 of my favorite Social PR Secrets interviews from the not so distant past and have been adding to it since,' said Buyer.
Buyer also credits her inspiration and grit from her favorite podcasting duo, Hustle and Flow Chart's Matt Wolfe and Joe Fier.
Vintage Social PR Secrets Podcast Episodes
Recent interviews you must check out
- Instagram King Hugh Rees
- Newsjacking PR Icon David Meerman Scott
- CBD Futurist Will Kleidon
- YouTube Guru Greg Jarboe
- Personal Branding Star Ai Addyson-Zhang
Upcoming episodes to mark your calendar
Subscribe and be first to hear iconic interviews from the world's smartest and insightful experts who will share their deepest Social PR Secrets. As an encore show, Buyer hosts a pop up show Digital Detox Secrets (www.digitaldetoxsecrets.com) interviewing guests on how to survive and thrive in the digital world. For more information on being a guest apply here https://lisabuyer.typeform.com/to/ZFAU84
Looking to book Lisa Buyer as a guest or interview contact Kelsie Michaels Kelsie@TheBuyerGroup.com or Jess Rafaeil Jess@TheBuyerGroup.com.
About Social PR Secrets
Social PR Secrets is a podcast hosted by Lisa Buyer originally based on the book Social PR Secrets released in 2013. The Buyer Group, a social PR agency founded by Lisa Buyer in 2004, is the official sponsor of the show. The Buyer Group specializes in expert blends of public relations, social media, and digital marketing with clients around the globe and a team inspired by positivity, authenticity, empowerment, yoga, health, and wellness.
