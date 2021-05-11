ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mid-Atlantic-based public relations firm Pugh & Tiller PR ranks in four separate industry categories in the latest national PR rankings compiled by O'Dwyer's, one of the public relations industry's premier trade publications.
Pugh & Tiller was ranked in four key categories: Top Firms Specializing in Real Estate Finance & Development; Top Firms Specializing in Technology; Top Firms Specializing in Healthcare & Medical; and Top Firms Specializing in Professional Services.
Being included in the O'Dwyer's rankings marks the second major honor recently accorded to Pugh & Tiller PR. Expertise.com, a Seattle-based online directory that uses a research and selection process to identify top service professionals in more than 100 business categories, including public relations, recently named Pugh & Tiller one of the top public relations firms in the Baltimore area for the eighth consecutive year in a row.
"We are honored to be recognized not only within our local geographic market, but also on a national and global scale by those in the industry," says Jessica Tiller, Partner at Pugh & Tiller PR. "Being ranked underscores the innovative approach to client work that has served our firm well over the course of our 13 years in business, attracting clients from around the country, as well as international firms looking to enter the U.S. market."
"Being named to both of these lists is a testament to our continuing mission to provide clients with ideas built on strategy – not egos – from a team of senior public relations professionals committed to providing exceptional service, innovative solutions, and measurable results," says company Partner Matthew Pugh.
O'Dwyer's, which has been conducting its PR firm rankings for 52 years, bases its annual rankings on net fees, annual growth, areas of specialization, and city/region.
Pugh & Tiller's inclusion in the Expertise.com list was based on its ranking with respect to 25 variables across five categories – reputation, credibility, experience, engagement, and professionalism. Expertise.com then analyzed the results to develop its final list of top Baltimore area PR firms.
About Pugh & Tiller PR
With a 13-year history, Pugh & Tiller PR, LLC (formerly Weiss PR, Inc.) helps companies and organizations reach, engage, and influence the right audiences in order to achieve both their communications and business goals. Pugh & Tiller specializes in four key industries – technology, professional services, real estate, and healthcare/employee benefits and HR. The firm's s integrated approach to communications includes media and influencer relations, social media and marketing services, and issues management – all anchored by strategic communications planning. For more information, visit https://pughandtillerpr.com/
