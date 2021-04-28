FRAMINGHAM, Mass., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Punchbowl® (http://www.punchbowl.com), the Company behind the critically acclaimed technology platform for online invitations and digital greeting cards, today announced the '2021 Mom of the Year Video Contest.' The contest provides a unique, heartfelt way to honor Moms in the days leading up to Mother's Day. To nominate a Mom, contest participants simply personalize a digital Mother's Day card from Punchbowl, add a video message to the card to explain the nomination, send it to the Mom they nominated, and add the email address contests@punchbowl.com to the recipient list. Participants can nominate any Mom they know—friends, sisters, aunts, grandmothers, and more—and no reason is too small. A panel of judges will award prizes to the most heartfelt videos.
"Digital platforms are now an important part of everyday parenting," said Matt Douglas, CEO, Punchbowl. "The 'Mom of the Year' award is one way to recognize Moms who have juggled parenting and remote school throughout a particularly challenging year."
The '2021 Mom of the Year Video Contest' comes just months after Punchbowl unveiled the capability to add a heartfelt video message to any Digital Greeting Card. Senders can record or upload a video up to two minutes in length that recipients will see when they view the card on their phone, tablet, or laptop.
Punchbowl offers eCards that have the look and feel of paper and provide a thoughtful way to send well-wishes online. Card senders can choose from hundreds of designs for occasions like Mother's Day, Father's Day, Birthdays, Anniversaries, and Thank You; easily personalize the greeting; and deliver instantly by text or email, or schedule to send later. The Company also offers the ability to include a gift card from brands like Amazon, Target, Panera, Sephora, and Lululemon inside any Digital Greeting Card. Paired with a 'Mom of the Year' nomination video, it's a thoughtful Mother's Day gift for any Mom.
Contest details:
- Grand Prize winner will earn a $1,000 Amazon gift card for their nominee
- Runner-up will earn a $500 Amazon gift card
- To enter, personalize a digital Mother's Day card, upload a video to the card to explain your nomination, and send it to the Mom you nominated and contests@punchbowl.com
- A panel of judges will award prizes to the most heartfelt videos
- Contest runs through 11:59 PST on May 9, 2021
- Winners will be notified by email the week of May 10, 2021
To learn more about the '2021 Mom of the Year Video Contest,' visit: https://www.punchbowl.com/p/2021-mom-of-the-year-video-contest
To send a digital Mother's Day card, visit: https://www.punchbowl.com/ecards/mothers-day
To learn how to upload a video to a digital greeting card, visit: https://www.punchbowl.com/video-cards
About Punchbowl, Inc.
Punchbowl is the company behind the critically acclaimed technology platform for online invitations and digital greeting cards. The Company runs its platform on Punchbowl.com, best-in-class iOS and Android apps, and also licenses its technology to carefully selected consumer companies. More than 200 million online invitations and digital greeting cards have been sent on the Punchbowl platform. The Company was founded by entrepreneur Matt Douglas and is located in Framingham, MA. To learn more, visit https://www.punchbowl.com/company
