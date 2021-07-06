TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, announced today that Puzzle Culture, a gender-neutral subscription box service for the puzzle lover in all of us, is the recipient of $10,000 of funding from Clearco's data-driven ClearAngel program.
Founder Dawn Walsh established Puzzle Culture to combine her extensive retail industry career with her love for puzzles, geek culture and subscription box services. Walsh's rationale was that Puzzle Culture would be a simple way of combining all the things she loves into one simple product. She also hopes that Puzzle Culture can help serve as a connector to bring her community together. Walsh is looking forward to applying the ClearAngel funding towards rebranding and marketing in hopes of increasing the company's market share and gaining more exposure.
ClearAngel is one of the first equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who lack the network to join exclusive accelerators, raise an angel round or access traditional venture funding. Just launched in February 2021, the program has already funded over 250 companies.
"The puzzle industry alone is projected to grow 12 percent annually through 2026," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "As a Latina founder who believes that puzzles can bring together communities, Dawn adds a unique perspective and passion to the industry that go beyond the bottom line and deserves investor backing."
In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, Puzzle Culture will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies, and has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
To learn more about Puzzle Culture and explore the various fun goodies included in each box, visit https://www.puzzleculturebox.com/.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
