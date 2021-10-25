LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Earnings Season is an exciting period for traders and easyMarkets has once again launched multiple products and services to help their clients during this very active time. These new features include the integration of a new, unique and practical platform, the addition of even more US listed stocks and a very beneficial feature addition to the popular easyTrade ticket.
easyMarkets offers even more choices to its traders, with the option to integrate their easyMarkets account with TradingView.
TradingView is both a social network for traders and a trading platform. It allows for advanced charting, sharing of trading ideas and trades, and allows users to perform various types of trades within the same platform. Clients can use TradingView's platform with easyMarkets conditions and instruments. It also means that trades opened on TradingView can be monitored and closed on both easyMarkets web platform and trading app.
easyMarkets also recently added twelve extremely popular US listed shares to its already impressive selection. Nio, Disney, Nike, Uber, Boeing, Nvidia, JPMorgan, Mastercard, Alphabet, Twitter, P&G, Pfizer.
These new shares are also available on MT4, for traders that are more familiar with this popular platform.
Finally, easyTrade, one of easyMarkets most popular trading tickets – that allows for zero spread trading, has no margin requirements (and in turn no margin stop-outs), gives access to significant leverage and features a maximum exposure amount that is defined by the trader – has gotten an extremely useful feature. Called Payout Target, this essentially works like take profit limit for easyTrade allowing you to avoid additional exposure after you've reached your target rate/price. This automatically closes the trade "in the money" protecting you and your account from unforeseen reversal. This is especially valuable when markets are volatile immediately after earnings reports.
Q3 Earnings Season Shares
Here is just a small selection of the shares easyMarkets offers and their reporting dates, for more information, visit our trading platform or Shares page.
Netflix - NFX - 19-Oct
P&G - PNG - 19-Oct
Tesla - TSL - 20-Oct
AT&T - ATT - 21-Oct
Intel - INT - 21-Oct
Facebook - FBK - 25-Oct
Microsoft - MSF - 26-Oct
Visa - VSA - 26-Oct
Twitter - TWT - 26-Oct
Apple - APL - 27-Oct
Ford - FRD - 27-Oct
Mc Donald's - MCD - 27-Oct
Boeing - BNG - 27-Oct
Alphabet - GOO - 27-Oct
Mastercard - MAC - 28-Oct
Chevron - CVX - 29-Oct
Exxon Mobil - EXO - 29-Oct
Pfizer - PFE - 2-Nov
Alibaba - BAB - 3-Nov
Uber - UBE - 4-Nov
Cisco - CSC - 10-Nov
Disney - DIS - 10-Nov
Nio - NIO - 15-Nov
Nvidia - NVD - 17-Nov
About easyMarkets
easyMarkets has been in operation for over twenty years, offering clients fair and competitive trading. We offer multiple tools and conditions that help our clients manage their exposure when on the markets, including the innovative dealCancellation that allows traders to undo losing trades in 1, 3 or 6 hours after opening a position. The unique easyTrade ticket, allows zero spread trading without margin requirements and a locked-in maximum level of exposure set by the trader. We also offer tight fixed spreads that never change during trading hours, free and guaranteed stop loss and take profit and negative balance protection.
