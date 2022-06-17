Q5id is partnering with Portland, OR based Maurice Lucas Foundation to utilize Q5id Guardian to help create a safe, supportive community for Portland area youth.
HILLSBORO, Ore., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Q5id is partnering with Portland, OR based Maurice Lucas Foundation to utilize Q5id Guardian to help create a safe, supportive community for Portland area youth. The Maurice Lucas Foundation serves middle school, high school, and post-high school students with a variety of educational and sports programs that provide equitable and transformational opportunities for all students.
"Q5id Guardian is revolutionizing how missing children are found through the power of patented technology, community, and immediate localized alerts," according to Q5id CEO Steve Larson. "We are pleased to align with the Maurice Lucas Foundation to support all the great work they do."
The Maurice Lucas Foundation programs focus on academics, character development, physical activity, and community. Through positive interactions with program staff, coaches, and community role models, youth develop their intellectual, emotional, and social skills in a fun environment. Through positive adult and peer relationships, the Foundation's programs create a supportive environment of learning, teamwork, and personal responsibility.
The Maurice Lucas Foundation's Executive Director David Lucas said, "As a father of two young children, and through the work we do with the Maurice Lucas Foundation, Q5id Guardian hits very close to home for me. I am thrilled to welcome Q5id Guardian as a partner! We look forward to enhancing the services we provide through the use of this technology and creating safer communities together."
About Q5id Guardian
Q5id Guardian – the new app revolutionizing how missing people are located and returned home safely. Guardian uses the power of community, instant localized alerts, and patented technology. The moment a loved one is thought to be missing Guardian+ subscribers can issue an alert with the tap of a button. The alert instantly notifies all Guardians in the immediate area via push notification to jump into action and join the search. All member identities are verified with the patented Q5id Proven Identity technology ensuring transparency and safety for all Guardians. Depend on Q5id Guardian to help bring missing loved ones home safely. Learn more at guardian.q5id.com.
About the Maurice Lucas Foundation
The Maurice Lucas Foundation continues the work of NBA Champion and All-Star Maurice Lucas by creating opportunities for Portland area youth to participate in educational and activity-based programs. Through positive interactions with program staff, coaches, and community role models, the Foundation commits to developing life-long learners who feel empowered to use their individual and collective voices to improve the world around them.
