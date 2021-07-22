BARTLESVILLE, Okla., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) partners with HeraSoft and VIAFONE to implement the first incorruptible solution for the largest mall sweepstakes in the world. The sweepstakes chat application, sponsored by QNTC, successfully launched its pilot at the Doha City Raffle, which live streamed on YouTube on April 9th. As part of the Shop Qatar festival, the sweepstakes chat app will soon be rolled out to 11 major Qatari shopping centers in a city-wide raffle draw campaign.
HeraStamp, created by HeraSoft ransomware-proof solutions company, is a tamper-proof timestamp technology. Brand experience, AI Chatbot, and WhatsApp independent software vendor VIAFONE Technologies incorporated HeraStamp into the sweepstakes chatbot application with the objective to secure each raffle ticket earned by shoppers with its ransomware-proof security layer.
Souffiane Houti, CEO of VIAFONE Technologies, shared, "Security and verifiability are paramount to the success of any sweepstakes game, and we are very pleased to partner with HeraSoft to ransomware-proof the sweepstakes WhatsApp chatbot application that we have successfully launched for the Qatar National Tourism Council."
Anthem Blanchard, CEO of HeraSoft, expressed, "The unique signature and timestamping technology we provide for the QNTC-sponsored mall sweepstakes chatbot enables the creation of a verifiable record of transactions. If a bad actor tried to tamper with any of the data, the attempt would be exposed. This represents yet another proof point for the diverse use cases that can benefit from the cybersecurity solutions HeraSoft provides."
About HeraSoft
The HeraSoftTM ransomware-proof solution (RPSTM) helps organizations be more secure, function faster and far less expensively than any traditional centralized enterprise cloud solution available today. HeraSoft's distributed solution eliminates single points of failure that make cloud-based software systems vulnerable to cyber attacks. HeraSoft works as a stand-alone solution or can be layered on to enhance the existing software's security. By deploying HeraSoft, enterprises and government organizations can enhance both data cybersecurity and application cybersecurity across industries (ie., import/export, banking, health, etc.).
About VIAFONE Technologies
VIAFONE TECHNOLOGIES, part of CELS Group, aims to foster relationships with customers before, during and after every "touch point" with brands, allowing an elevated customer experience. VIAFONE develops engagement technologies, always raising new market standards in such products as our artificial intelligence and machine learning-based CHATBOT platform available on 11 social messaging apps and our Salesforce's Integrated Loyalty Engine.
