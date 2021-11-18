LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quality Ventures, the private equity investment arm of media industry titan QUALITY CONTROL (QC), the company behind artists such as Migos, Lil Yachty, and Lil Baby and The Network Advisory (TNA), one of the entertainment industry's leading talent and venture advisory companies have entered into a strategic partnership to launch VOCAL, a premium multi-platform podcast and audio streaming network that occupies the intersection of music, sports, fashion and culture. The announcement was made jointly by Quality Control Media Holdings founders, Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas, President of Quality Films Brian Sher, and The Network Advisory's Founder and CEO, Justin J. Giangrande.
VOCAL provides an exclusive network streaming platform to meet the podcast programming needs of the fast growing diverse and youth-focused audience categories in podcast listenership. It was established in part to give both companies' creator clients an in-house distribution channel for the scripted and unscripted podcasts that they wish to develop, create and produce. Further, VOCAL will serve as a platform for talent outside of the vast array of personalities QC and The Network Advisory work with. Quality Control's expertise and cultural imprint in the domestic and global music industry, paired with The Network Advisory's renowned marketing and branding acumen, puts the new company on track to build and expand a new wave of podcast content targeting an underserved population of podcast listeners.
"Quality Control has reached, and continues to succeed at, the highest levels in the new media space," said Coach K, who co-founded the company in 2013 . "With the tremendous growth of podcasting listenership, this was a clear next step for us, and we are thrilled to be collaborating with like-minded partners."
VOCAL will debut its initial podcasts with the goal of establishing a culturally-relevant and culture driven slate of tastemaking talent across music, sports, fashion, and culture. VOCAL will operate as the network and production platform for talent and brand partners as its audience targets the 115M+ podcast listeners in the US who identify pop culture as their preferred genre. As the U.S. podcast advertising ecosystem crosses $1B in annual revenues, VOCAL is well positioned to capitalize on one of the highest-growth markets in consumer entertainment consumption.
"Having worked in the film, television, and music mediums over the last 20 years, producing content on the biggest platforms, we recognize that podcasting is the organic next space to be in," says TNA Founder and CEO, Justin Giangrande. "Quality Control's phenomenal track record of working with the greatest creators in the world like Migos, City Girls, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, and others made them an ideal partner for us."
"Although the podcasting space is vast, with VOCAL we aim to fill a void in this arena by building a network that really gives the listeners authenticity when it comes to top talent and culture," adds Brian Sher. "With the rise of podcasts, it's natural that brands will want to find a way to integrate with this type of content and, with our pool of talent, we are excited to provide this space for both under one umbrella."
VOCAL is poised to provide end to end podcasting services encompassing pre-production and creative development, advertising sales, sponsorships and subscriptions, merchandise development and live touring. The network provides in house premium audio and video production, post production services, talent booking and has the ability to leverage their existing and developed business acumen to extend their original podcast IP into entertainment vehicles across a range of formats and genres.
About Quality Control
Quality Ventures is the private equity investment arm of QC Media Holdings. The Parent company of QC Sports, Quality Films, Solid Foundation Management and QC Music an independent music label founded in March 2013 by Kevin "Coach" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas. Quality Control Music finds and develops young artists and propels their careers into stardom. The company works with artists including Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and City Girls.
About The Network Advisory
The Network Advisory (TNA) is a Los Angeles, Nashville and Miami-based talent, brand, and venture syndicate focused on accelerating clients by leveraging an extensive and resource-rich network. As former EVP of VaynerSports, Justin J. Giangrande has spent over 20 years representing athletes and talent, sourcing their endorsement deals and marketing campaigns, and building their respective personal brands. The Network Advisory boasts clients such as: creator Adin Ross, talent India Love, actor Peyton Meyer, among others. TNA offers the necessary guidance to create meaningful, long-term relationships for its clients with expertise in the areas of talent management, corporate partnerships, joint ventures, and brand experiences. The Network Advisory is represented by Dinesh Melwani of Mintz. For more information please visit: https://www.thenetworkadvisory.com/.
About Quality Control Music
Quality Control Music was founded in 2013 by CEO Pierre "P" Thomas and COO Kevin "Coach K" Lee. Garnering billions of streams yearly from groundbreaking acts like Migos, Lil' Yachty, Lil Baby and City Girls, Quality Control is without a doubt leading the charge as one of the biggest and most influential labels of today. In 2020 QC's Lil Baby released My Turn, the highest selling & streaming album of the year and the first and only album of 2020 to go RIAA certified double-platinum, with his entire catalogue hitting over 20 Billion streams. Acting as managers with their Solid Foundation Management, digital strategists, as well as label execs, Coach and P have earned the prestigious titles of 2018's Executives of the Year by Billboard, and Innovators of the Year by Variety. Spearheading their way through the culture in music, film, sports and TV by breaking unknown acts, athletes and talent and taking them all the way to stadiums, QC has undoubtedly become the modern day blueprint for success in the industry
